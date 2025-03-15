Five-Star LSU Football Target, No. 1 Cornerback in America Earns Offer From Tigers
Gardena (Calif.) Junipero Serra five-star cornerback Duvay Williams was in Baton Rouge on Friday for an unofficial visit with the LSU Tigers program to check out the scenes in the Bayou State.
Williams, the No. 1 cornerback in America, is coming off of a standout sophomore campaign after quickly becoming a household name on the West Coast.
He's garnered the attention of the top programs in the country with the LSU Tigers and others entering the mix in a big way prior to what many expect to be a standout junior season in 2025.
The 6-foot-1, 178-pounder attains the tall, long build that LSU defensive backs coach Corey Raymond is looking for with the Tigers turning up the heat.
Williams and Raymond remain in contact with the LSU program now securing a visit from the top-ranked cornerback.
He's in Baton Rouge this weekend for an unofficial visit to campus alongside an impressive Visitors List for Spring Camp practice.
But now LSU is putting a full-court press on the West Coast star.
Raymond and the Bayou Bengals dished out an offer to the coveted defensive back on Friday while on his visit to LSU.
The California native is a player that is bursting with talent in the rising junior class and ranks as a Top-3 prospect nationally, according to 247Sports.
Now, the LSU Tigers are heavily in the mix with a scholarship offer being dished out on Friday evening in Death Valley.
Kelly's crew has also begun making up ground in the recruitment of another sought-after cornerback that is dominating the prep scene.
Elbert Hill: Top-Five Cornerback in America [2026]
Akron (Ohio) Archbishop Hoban four-star cornerback Elbert Hill is in the midst of a critical offseason as he continues working through his recruitment process as one of the top defensive backs in America.
Hill, the No. 4 rated cornerback in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, flaunts an offer list with the "Who's Who" of college football extending scholarships his way.
For Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers, the program officially offered Hill a scholarship in late February after making the call to the Ohio native.
A prospect that has begun locking in a visit schedule for both the spring and summer, the Bayou Bengals have entered the mix with force after being late to offer.
The Alabama Crimson Tide, Oregon Ducks, USC Trojans and the hometown Ohio State Buckeyes are four schools to monitor, according to On3 Sports' Chad Simmons, but the LSU Tigers will now look to make up ground.
Ohio State is currently viewed as the favorite to land the top-ranked defensive back with others surging in his recruitment.
Now, Kelly and Co. will look to work their way into his process as a program that can make a splash late.
On Tuesday afternoon, Hill revealed an official visit schedule that included the LSU Tigers. He will be in Baton Rouge on May 30 to begin a multi-day stay on campus.
More LSU News:
Three LSU Targets to Know: Louisiana Prospects the Tigers "Must" Land
The Buzz: Latest on the No. 1 Safety in America, Five-Star LSU Target
Elite Transfer Offensive Lineman Set to Join the Tigers for Spring Camp
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.