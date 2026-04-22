LSU Basketball Transfer Reveals Unique Transfer Portal Destination Amid Major Buzz

Former LSU Tigers guard Jalen Reece is College Station bound after revealing a commitment to the Texas A&M Aggies on Wednesday after a short stint in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Reece, the final player from the 2025-26 roster to enter the free agent market, emerged as a player that Will Wade and the new coaching staff in Baton Rouge fought to keep in town, but opted to go elsewhere.

The former four-star recruit played in 32 games for the Tigers across his true freshman campaign where he averaged 5.8 points, 3.6 assists, and 1.8 rebounds - emerging as a critical component down the stretch of SEC play.

Now, he's made his move official after electing to join Texas A&M with Wade and the LSU Tigers continuing to work behind the scenes this offseason in order to construct a roster for the 2026-27 season in Baton Rouge.

Wade holds a commitment from one player via the Transfer Portal to this point where he sits as the lone Tiger on roster for the upcoming season.

NEWS: LSU transfer Jalen Reece has committed to Texas A&M, a source tells @247Sports.



Averaged 5.8 PPG, 1.8 RPG and 3.6 APG this season.https://t.co/4fLm7rzn8L pic.twitter.com/b4LiPp3rTs — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) April 22, 2026

Kentucky Wildcats transfer Mo Dioubate is heading to The Boot for his final season of college ball after revealing a pledge to the program on Monday.

The savvy defensive force is coming off of a strong 2025-26 campaign where he pieced together averages of 8.8 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Wildcats across his junior campaign.

The Wildcats' forward also logged 31 blocks and 30 steals over the 31 games he played while in Lexington - asserting his dominance defensively.

Now, he's Baton Rouge bound as the first signee of the Wade era as he prepares to navigate his second stint as the head coach in the Bayou State.

“LSU represents something bigger — it’s about competing at the highest level in the best conference in the country, in front of one of the most passionate fan bases in college basketball. The resources, the commitment, and the alignment at LSU makes it a place where we can build something special and sustainable," Wade said in a statement.

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