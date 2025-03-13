Elite Transfer Offensive Lineman Set to Join LSU Football for Spring Camp
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue working through Spring Camp in Baton Rouge with the new-look roster on full display across the first three days of practice.
It's set to be an important stretch for Kelly's program with the unique blend of returning players and fresh faces looking to get acclimated to each others style of play.
LSU reeled in the No. 1 Transfer Portal haul in America during the offseason with the newcomers getting their first taste of spring ball in Louisiana across Saturday, Monday and Wednesday's practice days.
Which Transfer Portal additions took the field for the LSU Tigers?
The Additions on Offense (7):
- TE Bauer Sharp: Oklahoma
- WR Barion Brown: Kentucky
- QB Michael Van Buren: Mississippi State
- WR Destyn Hill: Florida State
- WR Nic Anderson: Oklahoma
- OL Braelin Moore: Virginia Tech
- TE Donovan Green: Texas A&M
The Additions on Defense (7):
- CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
- EDGE Jimari Butler: Nebraska
- EDGE Jack Pyburn: Florida
- CB Mansoor Delane: Virginia Tech
- DL Sydir Mitchell: Texas
- EDGE Patrick Payton: Florida State
- S Tamarcus Cooley: North Carolina State
The Special Teams Additions (1):
Punter Grant Chadwick: Middle Tennessee
The Missing Newcomer: OL Josh Thompson
Northwestern offensive line transfer Josh Thompson will enroll with the LSU program in the coming weeks, LSU head coach Brian Kelly confirmed on Wednesday. He is the lone signee that is yet to arrive for Spring Camp, but will arrive in Baton Rouge sooner rather than later.
“Well, [Northwestern is] on quarters,” Brian Kelly said. “So, he’s finishing up his academics. He’ll be here next week.”
The 6-foot-5, 301-pounder was rated as the No. 2 offensive lineman in the Big Ten, according to PFF, with several programs expressing significant interest prior to signing with LSU.
What will the Northwestern stud provide the Tigers in the trenches once enrolled with the program? What will his role be for LSU?
“A good player. Another addition to what, as we talked about is a very talented transfer class, that will bring Big Ten reps into our offensive line. So, a versatile player that can play guard or tackle,” Kelly said.
“We haven’t decided where that will be. It’ll be kind of putting the pieces together to see how that fits. He’s smart. He’s physical, and he brings us an experienced offensive lineman. So, he’ll be here next week.”
The first-team offensive line for Day 3 on Wednesday:
- LT Tyree Adams
- LG Paul Mubenga
- C DJ Chester
- RG Bo Bordelon
- RT Weston Davis
LSU also shifted five-star freshman Carius Curne to a left tackle role and freshman Solomon Thomas to the left guard.
The second-team offensive line consisted of Curne, Thomas, Braelin Moore, Coen Echols and Ethan Calloway.
The expectation is that Thompson will be thrust into the right guard spot for the LSU Tigers once enrolled. He'll be battling with multiple players for a spot on the first-team this offseason.
LSU will continue Spring Camp in Baton Rouge with the program working through a 15-practice schedule across the next handful of weeks.
