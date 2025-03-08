Five-Star LSU Football Target, No. 1 IOL in America Reveals Commitment Date
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star interior offensive lineman Lamar Brown ranks as the No. 1 player in Louisiana as he continues working through a pivotal offseason in his recruitment.
The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder has cruised up the recruiting rankings as the top prep player in the Bayou State with a slew of elite programs pushing for his services.
The sought-after Louisiana prospect is a Swiss Army Knife in the trenches where he can play both sides of the ball as a lineman on offense and defense.
During his recruitment process, it's clear the ability to play both sides has programs across America salivating at the potential he attains at the next level with LSU, Texas A&M, Florida State and several others beginning to make noise.
LSU and the Texas A&M Aggies are the pair of schools that are separating themselves from the pack for his services.
Brown sat down with On3 Sports where he stated, "LSU is a little above Texas A&M at No. 1."
It's an intriguing development for the LSU Tigers in their race to win the "Brown Sweepstakes" during a rigorous recruiting battle.
Brown ranks as the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in America, but has aspirations of playing on defense in college as well. He's been vocal about the chance to do so and it's clear LSU is providing that opportunity.
Now, he's set his official visit schedule with the LSU Tigers receiving the final visit of his process during the weekend of June 20-22, he told On3 Sports.
The Schedule:
•Miami: May 30-June 1
•Florida State: June 6-8
•Texas A&M: June 13-15
•LSU: June 20-22
But now Brown has shaken things up in his recruitment after revealing his four finalists and a commitment date as well for the summer.
The No. 1 prospect in Louisiana will commit to the program of his choice on July 4th, he revealed via social media.
The weekend of June 20-22 will be a pivotal one for the LSU Tigers with Brown set to be accompanied by the No. 1 wide receiver in Louisiana, Jabari Mack, and No. 1 safety in America, Blaine Bradford.
The Baton Rouge Target: Blaine Bradford
Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic High five-star Blaine Bradford ranks as the No. 1 safety in America heading into his senior campaign with programs across the country pushing for his services.
The longtime LSU Tigers target has Brian Kelly's program in the mix as he begins navigating a rigorous recruiting stretch this offseason.
Bradford, a 6-foot-2, 200-pounder right down the road from LSU, has the Tigers heavily in the mix alongside the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns.
Now, with spring vastly approaching, the top-ranked safety will see his recruitment process begin to heat up with the trio of Power Four schools swinging for the fences.
Kelly and Co. have proven they will build a wall around Louisiana on the recruiting trail and the 2026 cycle is no different.
LSU has already reeled in commitments from five of the Bayou State's Top-10 prospects with the program trending for others as well.
That includes pushing for Bradford's services.
The No. 1 safety in America has LSU, Ohio State and Texas all in the mix for his services, but has also checked in with Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks in 2025.
Bradford has the "Who's Who" of college football battling for his services, but it's the LSU Tigers that have an edge given it's the hometown school.
Another critical component is Bradford's older brother, Jacob, signed with the LSU program in December and will enroll this summer.
The Louisiana native has now set three official visits for this summer with a commitment timeline in mind.
- Texas Longhorns: June 6-8
- Ohio State Buckeyes: June 13-15
- LSU Tigers: June 20-22
LSU will get the final visit of Bradford's process where he will be surrounded by multiple top targets from Louisiana that weekend.
Bradford will be on campus for a multi-day stay towards the end of June, but his tentative commitment date is shortly after.
The coveted prospect told On3 Sports' Chad Simmons that he will "likely commit before July."
It's a significant development for the hometown Tigers with Bradford set to be on campus alongside multiple priority targets with a commitment timeframe now looking to be cemented.
