Five-Star LSU Football Target, No. 1 Player in Louisiana Signs Unique NIL Deal
Baton Rouge (La.) Dunham School five-star quarterback Elijah Haven ranks as the No. 1 overall player in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle following a dominant sophomore campaign.
The Louisiana native's rise has been meteoric after climbing to the top-ranked player in America with the "Who's Who" of college football extending scholarships.
LSU, Alabama and more have received visits from Haven after he made his way to Death Valley for multiple game day experiences.
Now, off the field, the LSU target is receiving buzz on the NIL side of things after inking a one-of-a-kind deal with Matt Bowers Auto Group.
What's the name, image and likeness agreement? How did it come to fruition?
The Statement:
"Matt Bowers Auto Group is proud to announce the signing of rising star Elijah Haven, the most-coveted high school football prospect in the country, to an exclusive Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) agreement. The deal is the first of its kind for a high school athlete.
"This partnership marks a significant milestone for both the Louisiana-based auto group and Haven, a standout athlete whose talent and community impact have made waves across the prep sports landscape.
"Elijah Haven, a 6-foot-5 quarterback from The Dunham School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is the top-rated high school football recruit in country in the class of 2027 as well as a top-five basketball recruit in the state of Louisiana. He has received scholarship offers from many of the nation's top college football programs, including Ole Miss, LSU, Michigan, Florida, Miami and others.
"Haven was named the MaxPreps National Sophomore Football Player of the Year after accounting for over 4,000 yards of total offense and 56 touchdowns last season while leading Dunham to a 14-1 record and an appearance in the Division III Select state title game. He was also an All-State selection in basketball and competes in the Nike EYBL circuit with LivOn.
"His partnership with Matt Bowers Auto Group will open new opportunities to amplify his brand and further his connection with fans and local communities.
"Elijah is not only an exceptional athlete but also a person who embodies the values of hard work, integrity, and community involvement," said Matt Bowers, CEO of Matt Bowers Auto Group. "We are thrilled to have Elijah on board and to be able to support his journey both on and off the field. This partnership is more than just an endorsement —it's about elevating Elijah's voice and using our platform to celebrate his achievements and future potential.
"As NIL agreements continue to shape the landscape of collegiate athletics, Matt Bowers Auto Group remains at the forefront of supporting athletes who inspire and make a positive impact beyond their respective sports. This partnership with Elijah Haven is part of the company's ongoing effort to foster strong, authentic relationships with athletes, customers and the communities they serve."
It's a significant jump in the NIL space for the Louisiana star as he paves his way as the most prized prospect in America. LSU will continue putting a foot on the gas for his services as his rise continues.
