Five-Star LSU Football Target, No. 1 Safety in America Reveals Commitment Decision
Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic High five-star Blaine Bradford ranks as the No. 1 safety in America as he works through a critical offseason in his recruitment process.
The prized defensive back remains a top priority by Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers staff, but now it's set to be an uphill battle down the stretch.
After a spring of unofficial visits to multiple programs including LSU, Ohio State, Oregon and Notre Dame, Bradford elected to pop on Monday morning.
The No. 1 safety in America revealed a commitment to Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes, he announced via social media.
“It has been about consistency with Ohio State,” he told On3’s Chad Simmons last month. “I have had a lot of good conversations with coach Ryan Day and I can talk about anything with coach G (Matt Guerierri). They won a national championship this season, they can put people into the NFL every year and they have great people around the program.”
Now, it'll become an interesting battle for Kelly and Co. down the stretch with the top-ranked defensive back residing in LSU's backyard.
“I just felt it. You get that gut feeling. I prayed about it. It’s something you never felt before. When you get that feeling, you got to take it," Bradford told On3 Sports after the decision. "I think I'm shut down."
Bradford has three official visits lined up as it currently stands:
- Texas Longhorns: June 6-8
- Ohio State Buckeyes: June 13-15
- LSU Tigers: June 20-22
Bradford is a player at the top of their 2026 "must haves" with defensive backs coaches Corey Raymond and Jake Olsen ramping up their push. Now, it'll have to level up once again.
“I am super interested in [LSU],” Bradford told On3 Sports recently. “They are the hometown team. They have a program that is built up. That 2025 class coming in is great too and LSU has real potential.
"I have been there so many times and they are so consistent. The staff wants what is best for their players and their legacy is strong.”
Bradford's older brother, Jacob signed with the LSU Tigers in December after flipping his commitment away from the Houston Cougars last fall.
All eyes will be on the top-ranked safety down the stretch until the Early Signing Period in December.
