LSU Football Predicted To Beat Out Oklahoma Sooners for Prized Louisiana Safety

Ruston (La.) four-star safety Jayden Anding continues his meteoric rise as one of the top defensive backs in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers prioritizing the in-state standout.

Anding checks in as No. 2 rated safety in Louisiana where he has earned a myriad of offers from the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Arkansas Razorbacks, Oklahoma Sooners, Miami Hurricanes, and North Carolina Tar Heels, among others, across his prep career.

The 6-foot, 165-pounder seen multiple new scholarships roll in this offseason with the Ole Miss Rebels checking in as one of the latest to make the call as SEC schools galore enter the mix.

But the LSU Tigers will be a program to keep tabs on across Anding's final offseason prior to his senior campaign with Kiffin's staff putting a full-court press on the Louisiana native.

There are ties in favor of the LSU program here.

Anding's older brother, Aidan, signed with the Bayou Bengals as a member of the 2025 Recruiting Class as a four-star cornerback - where he's now gearing up for his second season in Baton Rouge.

Courtesy of Aidan Anding's Instagram.

Now, after the program inked Aidan, all focus turns towards Jayden in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a goal of locking down both brothers out of Ruston (La.).

Predictions are already rolling in for Anding to land in LSU's class:

“Oklahoma recruiting insider Josh McCuistion logged a pick for LSU to win out (for Anding), joining earlier picks from last fall by Rivals national analysts Steve Wiltfong and Sam Spiegelman,” wrote Rivals.

In August, Rivals' Steve Wiltfong and Sam Spiegelman also logged predictions in favor of the LSU Tigers earning a commitment from Anding as his process intensifies this offseason, but he remains on the market.

As a sophomore in 2024, Anding finished with 55 tackles, four interceptions, three pass breakups and one tackle for loss where he emerged as a national prospect with the LSU Tiger making their presence felt.

Now, as the offseason continues, it's clear the LSU Tigers will be circling Anding as a top priority in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the hometown program clearly picking up steam amid a pivotal stretch.

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