Five-Star LSU Football Target Set to Choose Between Tigers and Texas A&M on ESPN2
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star athlete Lamar Brown will choose between the LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Longhorns and Miami Hurricanes on Thursday, July 10.
Brown, the No. 1 ranked athlete in America, is less than 24 hours out from making a commitment decision as Brian Kelly and Co. continue swinging for the fences.
The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder has shined across his time on the prep scene after emerging as the No. 1 rated interior offensive lineman in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
But with intentions of taking reps on the defensive line at the next level, Brown continues playing on both sides of the ball, which has him sitting as the top-ranked two-way prospect in the nation.
The Louisiana five-star has taken his fair share of visits this offseason with the LSU Tigers, Miami Hurricanes, Texas A&M Aggies and Texas Longhorns getting a crack at the electrifying prospect.
Now, with less than 24 hours until a decision, it's a two-team race between the LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies with both programs going back and forth down the stretch.
Kelly and the Bayou Bengals knocked it out of the park during Brown's official visit to LSU across the weekend of June 20, but the Aggies remain in the five-star's ear.
Mike Elko and Co. have been a force throughout his process with the program picking up steam this offseason.
According to On3 Sports, "2026 Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab defensive tackle Lamar Brown has long been the biggest A&M target on the board, and he is set to make his decision July 10.
"Over the past few months, you’ve seen twist and turns in this recruitment, and this one is shaping to come down to LSU and A&M, and with talking with some sources they believe A&M has just as good as shot to land this one as LSU sources described it as a “True 50-50”.
Brown has had a rollercoaster recruitment process to this point, and with a July 10 decision date near, it'll be interesting to see how either the Tigers or Aggies close this one down the stretch.
But the buzz is growing even larger for Brown's Thursday announcement with ESPN set to be in attendance.
He's the No. 1 overall prospect, according to ESPN's Recruiting Service, with his commitment decision to be televised on ESPN2.
One of the top prospects available, the five-star Baton Rouge native is the No. 1 target remaining on the LSU Tigers' 2026 board.
Now, at 12:15 p.m. CT on Thursday, LSU or Texas A&M will see where the Louisiana native will play his college ball.
