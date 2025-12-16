No. 1 DT in America Makes Definitive Statement on Lane Kiffin and LSU Football

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers inked a strong 2026 Signing Class in December after the program's heaadliners of Richard Anderson and Lamar Brown made things official with the hometown school.

The pair of Louisiana natives put pen to paper with LSU during the Early Signing Period after Kiffin and the new-look coaching staff met with each player one-on-one to sell the vision of the program.

For Anderson, the New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr five-star capped off an illustrious high school career last Saturday night in the Caesars SuperDome after earning his second consecutive state championship.

The No. 1 defensive tackle in America made history in the Bayou State alongside his Cougars squad that has become a dynasty in Louisiana.

Now, the 6-foot-4, 335-pounder has wrapped up his high school career with 27 consecutive wins and back-to-back state titles after departing his Edna Karr program as one of the most decorated athletes in school history.

The five-star LSU signee is set to enroll early with the Tigers and make his way to Baton Rouge in January in preparation for Spring Camp.

But his message is clear: Lane Kiffin is going to bring the LSU Tigers a National Championship.

Following his LHSAA Division I State championship win over the St. Augustine Purple Knights, he told Rivals, "He's gonna bring us a natty."

Lane Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge with 72 hours until the Early Signing Period.



For 5-star + No. 1 DL Richard Anderson, a talk with Kiffin the night before Signing Day locked him in.



"He’s gonna bring us a Natty."



Anderson and Brown are the two headlines in the 2026 Recruiting Class with the Louisiana natives looking to become the next stellar one-two punch along the defensive line.

"Explosive interior defensive lineman with immense power and ability to two-gap in the middle of the defensive front," Rivals wrote of Anderson. "Verified size at 6-foot-3.5, 355 pounds with over 33-inch arms and carries the weight very well. Great burst off the line of scrimmage for his size. Plays with excellent pad level and vision into the backfield.

"Understands leverage and sheds blocks with ease. Totaled 15 tackles-for-loss as a junior along with 10 sacks. Will need to to maintain quality combination of size and movement skills as he continues to physically develop. Older for the cycle. Projects as a space-eating, two-gap nose tackle at the next level but has the athletic ability to one-gap if needed."

Now, all eyes are on Anderson as he prepares to pack his bags and make his way to LSU in January as an early-enrollee.

