Five-Star LSU Football Target, Top Louisiana Prospect Schedules USC Trojans Visit
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star offensive lineman Lamar Brown remains one of the most coveted prospects on the high school recruiting scene.
Brown, who's shined on both sides of the ball as a lineman, has kept close tabs on Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers during his process.
The 6-foot-4, 285-pounder has cruised up the recruiting rankings as the No. 1 prep player in Louisiana with a slew of elite programs pushing for his services.
The sought-after Bayou State prospect is a Swiss Army Knife in the trenches where he can play both sides of the ball as a lineman on offense and defense.
During his recruitment process, it's clear the ability to play both sides has programs across America salivating at the potential he attains at the next level with LSU, Texas A&M, Florida State and several others beginning to make noise.
LSU and the Texas A&M Aggies are the pair of schools that are separating themselves from the pack for his services.
Brown sat down with On3 Sports where he stated, "LSU is a little above Texas A&M at No. 1," recently.
But the USC Trojans are also making a push at the talented two-way star. He will be on campus with Lincoln Riley's staff this weekend for a visit to the West Coast.
It's an intriguing development for the LSU Tigers in their race to win the "Brown Sweepstakes" during a rigorous recruiting battle.
Brown ranks as the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in America, but has aspirations of playing on defense in college. He's been vocal about the chance to do so and it's clear LSU is providing that opportunity.
Now, it's USC entering the mix for Brown's services with LSU and others ramping up their push for the prized prospect.
The 247Sports Evaluation: Lamar Brown Edition
"Talented two-way lineman who made an impact as a freshman for a brand-name Louisiana high school program. Could legitimately play either side of the line of scrimmage in the long run, but projects particularly well as an offensive tackle / lineman."
"Owns requisite height and good length at an early stage of development with a lean build and ample frame space. Plays with fury. Flashes close-quarters power and impressive short-area agility. Punchy assailant whether defending the run or opening lanes for it. Plays with a sense of urgency and looks for extra work."
"Terrorizes second-level defenders and presents an ominous figure when curling around the edge as a puller. Excellent multi-sport context with great freshman shot put data. Experience inside and outside and could possibly play just about anywhere along the O-line in the future."
More LSU News:
Three LSU Targets to Know: Louisiana Prospects the Tigers "Must" Land
The Buzz: Latest on the No. 1 Safety in America, Five-Star LSU Target
Prized LSU Commitment '100%' Locked in with the Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.