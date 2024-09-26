Five-Star Wide Receiver Boobie Feaster Set to Visit LSU Football
Brian Kelly and the LSU staff will bring in the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2027 class for an unofficial visit on Saturday when DeSoto (Tex.) wide receiver Ethan "Boobie" Feaster makes his way to Baton Rouge.
Feaster, a star sophomore for DeSoto, has reeled in over 40 offers and ranks as a Top 5 underclassman as he continues working through his recruitment process.
LSU, Oregon, USC and Baylor, among others, have Feaster's attention as he locks in on offer list full of the "Who's Who" of college football.
Now, Feaster will make his way to Baton Rouge on Saturday when the Bayou Bengals take on South Alabama, a source tells LSU Tigers On SI. Rivals first reported the visit.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder has been to LSU prior to this weekend's visit with wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton taking a hands-on approach in his recruitment.
“I like the offensive scheme and coach Hankton. I love coach Hankton. The type of receiver that he produces is the type of receiver that I believe I am," Feaster told On3 in April. "He was at Georgia when George Pickens was there and George Pickens loved to block. I feel like that’s the type of receiver I am. I love to block. I’m not scared to be physical and I feel like I’m a deep threat. That’s one thing that coach Hankton is big on, deep threat receivers. That’s one reason why LSU is really high for me.”
Feaster will headline another impressive Visitors List for this weekend when the Tigers host the South Alabama Jaguars.
It's been an important month on the recruiting trail for LSU after hosting Jahkeem Stewart (No. 1 2026 prospect), DJ Pickett (No. 1 CB), Harlem Berry (No. 1 RB), Blaine Bradford (No. 1 2026 safety) and Elijah Haven (No. 1 2027 QB), among others, last weekend.
Now, all attention will shift to this weekend with Feaster and Co. making their way to Death Valley for another game day experience in Baton Rouge.
LSU Tigers On SI will have the latest on the recruiting trail with the Bayou Bengals hosting a myriad of targets over the next few weeks.
