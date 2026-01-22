Insider Logs Prediction for Jordan Seaton Amid LSU Football and Oregon Ducks Battle

The clock is ticking for Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton to make a decision with the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, and Miami Hurricanes navigating a three-team battle for his services.

Seaton checks in as the No. 1 offensive lineman in the NCAA Transfer Portal where he currently sits as the No. 4 overall prospect in this year's cycle as one of the most coveted players in the market.

The 6-foot-5, 330-pounder has blossomed into one of the top offensive tackles in America where he is coming off of back-to-back strong seasons in Boulder under Deion Sanders and Co.

Now, Seaton is eyeing a change of scenery with the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, and Miami Hurricanes emerging as the three teams to watch in his transfer process.

The former five-star prospect in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle has taken visits to South Beach and Baton Rouge - along with a trip to Starkville to see the Mississippi State Bulldogs - but a decision is yet to be made. Why?

#LSU is hosting the No. 1 offensive lineman in the Transfer Portal: Jordan Seaton.



The 6’5, 330-pound Colorado transfer is the top available player in the market with Lane Kiffin rolling out the red carpet.



Now, a tour of Death Valley under the lights.



📸: @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/jButMfifP7 — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 19, 2026

Despite not taking a trip up to Eugene (Ore.) for a visit with Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks this month, the program remains in contention.

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin and Lanning both went above and beyond in a last-ditch effort on Tuesday evening after both prominent head coaches flew over to Atlanta to meet with Seaton - where he trains in the Peach State.

Miami appears to be the odd team out here between the three (LSU, Oregon, and Miami) with Kiffin and Lanning prioritizing Seaton as a must-have in the Transfer Portal.

What's the latest buzz? Rivals' Shea Dixon recently locked in a prediction for the LSU Tigers to win out for his services where he evaluated the chaotic recruitment process once again on Wednesday.

The Expert's Take: Insider Weighs In

"This is a battle until the end. Jordan Seaton - the No. 1 o-lineman in the Transfer Portal right now as we're speaking - he remains unsigned with a school," Dixon said.

"He got to town on Sunday in Baton Rouge, stayed Monday, and stayed into Tuesday morning while canceling a trip to Oregon. That was the school that was supposed to follow the trip to LSU.

"When he canceled that trip to Eugene - I think all signs pointed to LSU being the team to beat right now - even with Miami coming off of a National Championship appearance.

BREAKING: On3’s @Sheadixon has logged an expert prediction for 𝐋𝐒𝐔 to land elite OT Jordan Seaton from Colorado.



#5 Overall Player - #1 OT in the Portal

Former 5-Star HS player out of IMG



🐯🐯 pic.twitter.com/nGXvcvi0wO — NCAA Transfer Portal 🌐 (@PortalPredict) January 20, 2026

"LSU being able to extend that visit - getting the Oregon visit canceled - pieces were starting to come together... I'm kind of under the presumption that any moment we'll find out what Jordan Seaton does.

"I still lean LSU, but this is one that's bringing a high price tag - obviously he's the most coveted guy still out there - and the final domino to drop in the top-five."

Now, as the Seaton sweepstakes near the end, all eyes are on the No. 1 offensive lineman in the Transfer Portal with the clock ticking until decision time.

