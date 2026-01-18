LSU Football 'Pushing for Commitment' From Jordan Seaton Amid Oregon Ducks Visit Buzz

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers continue intensifying their pursuit for Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton as he navigates his official visit in Baton Rouge.

Seaton checks in as the No. 1 offensive lineman in the NCAA Transfer Portal market and is coming off of visits to the Mississippi State Bulldogs and Miami Hurricanes with an Oregon Ducks trip also on the docket.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pounder started in all 13 games in as a true freshman in 2024 where he earned Freshman All-America honors across a strong debut under Deion Sanders and Co. in Boulder.

The elite prospect was the highest-graded true freshman offensive tackle in pass protection with at least 100 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus - as he emerged as one of the top players in the Big 12 as a youngster.

He didn’t allow a sack in 11 of his first 13 games where Seaton then carried momentum into his sophomore campaign where he boasted a 91.4 grade through the first month of the season, per PFF.

Now, he's emerged as the most coveted transfer in the portal where he checks in as the No. 1 available player in the free agent market with Kiffin and LSU intensifying their pursuit.

According to 104.5 ESPN's Matt Moscona, "No. 1 transfer OT Jordan Seaton is in Baton Rouge and LSU is pushing for his commitment while here.

"Multiple reports that Seaton is expected to be in Oregon Monday, but his LSU itinerary stretches through Monday, including a private dinner at Supper Club Monday night, sources confirm.

"Also of note: Tuesday is the last day to register for classes at LSU for spring semester, so the roster will be set for spring football. Ideally, he would sign and enroll Tuesday when the campus reopens after the holiday."

LSU is the third school to host Seaton this week with the Mississippi State Bulldogs and Miami Hurricanes also getting him over to campus for visits - with an Oregon Ducks trip also set for Monday.

Now, as Kiffin and Co. host the talented offensive lineman, the coaching staff is putting a full-court press for Seaton's services.

