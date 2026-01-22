Price Tag Attached to LSU Football and Oregon Ducks Target Jordan Seaton is Historic

Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton is closing in on making a decision with the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, and Miami Hurricanes navigating a three-team battle for his services.

Seaton checks in as the No. 1 available player in the NCAA Transfer Portal and the No. 4 overall prospect in this year's cycle as he eyes a new home for the 2026 season.

The 6-foot-5, 330-pounder has ascended into one of the top offensive tackles in America where he is coming off of back-to-back strong seasons in Boulder under Deion Sanders and Co.

Fast forward to this offseason and Seaton is ready for a change of scenery with three schools piquing his interest: LSU, Oregon, and Miami - with the Tigers and Ducks emerging as the two programs pulling out all the stops.

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin and Oregon's Dan Lanning both went above and beyond in a last-ditch effort on Tuesday evening after both prominent head coaches flew over to Atlanta to meet with Seaton - where he trains in the Peach State.

#LSU is hosting the No. 1 offensive lineman in the Transfer Portal: Jordan Seaton.



The 6’5, 330-pound Colorado transfer is the top available player in the market with Lane Kiffin rolling out the red carpet.



Now, a tour of Death Valley under the lights.



📸: @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/jButMfifP7 — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 19, 2026

The prominent shot-callers believe Seaton is the missing piece to their championship caliber rosters and are willing to open up the checkbooks in order to do so.

For the No. 1 offensive tackle in the NCAA Transfer Portal, the price tag is monumental with reports surfacing that either program could pay north of $3 million.

247Sports' Cooper Petagna weighed in:

“Seaton is the highest-ranked non-quarterback in the 2026 transfer portal,” Petagna said. “Seaton appeared in nine games at left tackle as a sophomore in 2025 allowing seven pressures and two sacks across 328 snaps in pass-protection.

"He’s expected to command north of $3 million in the portal.”

Fox8 Sports' Garland Gillen revealed via X on Wednesday that the amount to get Seaton is higher than $3 million with reports swirling that he could earn as much as $5 million.

The number for Colorado OL Jordan Seaton is between $4-5 million.



LSU, Oregon, and Miami all in the hunt for the left tackle. https://t.co/EzTENjYLdn — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) January 21, 2026

“The number for Colorado OL Jordan Seaton is between $4-5 million,” Gillen said. “LSU, Oregon, and Miami all in the hunt for the left tackle.”

It's a historic number for Seaton as LSU and Oregon both search for the missing piece to their elite rosters heading into the 2026 season.

