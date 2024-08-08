LSU Adds Commitment From 4-Star Safety CJ Jimcoily: Who Could Reveal Pledge Next?
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff added a commitment from Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy safety CJ Jimcoily on Thursday after the coveted target went public with a decision.
Now, with 20 commitments in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, the Tigers sit with the No. 3 overall class in the country.
It's a recruiting class that flaunts an embarrassment of riches on both sides of the ball headlined by Bryce Underwood (No. 1 QB) and Harlem Berry (No. 1 RB) on offense along with DJ Pickett (No. 1 CB) on the other side.
With Kelly and Co. hitting their stride on the recruiting trail this summer, the current class is quickly coming together.
Who could pop next for the Tigers after Jimcoily went public with a decision?
A pair of targets to keep tabs on:
Phillip Wright: Elite Louisiana Wide Receiver
Destrehan (La.) three-star wide receiver Phillip Wright backed off of his commitment to the Michigan Wolverines on in early August after pledging to the defending National Champions in July.
Now, the LSU Tigers are surging in his recruitment as they look to add him to a stacked 2025 Recruiting Class.
Wright, a 5-foot-11, 160-pound speedster, was in Baton Rouge in late July for LSU's annual Bayou Splash recruiting event where the Tigers began ramping up their push for the Louisiana native.
He's become a hot commodity on the recruiting trail after an impressive junior campaign with premier programs across the country extending scholarships.
Despite going public with a commitment to Michigan in July, the Tigers kept their foot on the gas for Wright's services.
After working behind the scenes in his recruitment, we've now seen the coveted Bayou State wideout back off of his pledge to the Wolverines. Now, it's LSU making waves in his recruitment.
Mike Tyler: Prized Tight End
After camping with the Tigers over the summer, the program was impressed with the 6-foot-4, 225-pounder, ultimately sending him an invite to make his way to town for the Bayou Splash event at the end of July.
Now, Tyler is a name to keep tabs on as his recruitment nears the finish line over the next few weeks. A player the program is pushing for, they've turned up the heat as of late.
Tyler currently holds offers from over 20 programs including LSU, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Wake Forest, among others.
LSU is pushing for the Columbia, South Carolina native despite already holding a commitment from the No. 1 tight end in Louisiana, JD LaFleur.
As it stands, the goal is to have a two-tight end class in 2025 with Tyler rounding out the haul alongside LaFleur.
Tyler is fresh off of a big-time junior campaign after hauling in 33 receptions for 543 yards and seven touchdowns for his program.
A dynamic offensive weapon, he's shown the ability to work as both a receiving and blocking tight end with high expectations heading into his senior year.
The Tigers are pulling out front for his services with LSU Tigers On SI now predicting Tyler ultimately lands in LSU's 2025 Recruiting Class sooner rather than later.
The No. 3 overall class in America, Tyler would join a star-studded group that has the chance to reach No. 1 status before it's all said and done.
