Nation's No. 1 Quarterback, Five-Star LSU Football Target Evaluating SEC Contenders
Baton Rouge (La.) Dunham School five-star quarterback Elijah Haven has emerged as the top signal-caller in America after taking the country by storm during his sophomore campaign.
The Louisiana native was named the MaxPreps National Sophomore Football Player of the Year after accounting for over 4,000 yards of total offense and 58 total touchdowns last season while leading Dunham to a 14-1 record and an appearance in the Division III Select state title game.
The 6-foot-5, 215-pounder completed 206 of his 324 passing attempts (63.6%) while tossing for 3,137 yards and 37 touchdowns with only seven interceptions.
On the ground, he showcased his dual-threat ability with 937 rushing yards on 170 carries for 21 touchdowns.
The No. 1 overall prospect in America has begun evaluating contenders in his recruitment process with schools from coast to coast fighting for his services.
Haven utilized the offseason as a stretch to both further develop his game while check in with schools standing out to him.
The LSU Tigers are a school that is firmly in the mix.
Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals are pushing all the right buttons for Haven with offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan intensifying his pursuit.
LSU is a team to monitor for Haven, but there are others emerging as programs to know this offseason.
Haven checked in with a slew of schools including the Florida Gators, Ohio State Buckeyes, Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide this offseason.
Now, according to Rivals' Steve Wiltfong, the Florida Gators, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Michigan Wolverines, among others, are schools Haven has his eye on.
Haven will take multiple game day visits this fall with the LSU Tigers looking to get him on campus on multiple occasions.
The Michigan Wolverines are a program to also keep tabs on as his process continues with the Big Ten program putting together an impressive pitch.
It's a long way out until Haven makes a decision, but the hometown Tigers remain a program setting the pace in his process.
247Sports' Andrew Ivins has raved about Haven and the potential he attains after dominating the prep scene across his first two seasons on the prep scene.
"Supersized quarterback with first-round pick potential if he can put it all together. Possesses an excellent combination of strength and athleticism to go along with impressive competitive drive and football character. Earned MaxPreps National Sophomore Player of the Year honors after a 10th-grade campaign in which he posted a 14-1 record and accounted for 56 total touchdowns," Ivins wrote.
"Showed everything you wanted to see from a young signal caller in a championship setting as he mounted a comeback effort with his arm and legs while taking his fair share of blows. Has frequently been featured on designed runs and has both the power and agility to boost a rushing attack, but is more than capable of winning through the air and from the pocket.
"Excels at getting the ball out quickly to the perimeter and is one of the best in the class when it comes to challenging defenses vertically as he throws targets open and hits them in stride with touch. Will connect on his fair share of in-breaking routes, but needs to improve at driving the ball toward the middle parts of the field and learn how to consistently beat tight coverage windows.
The No. 1 overall prospect in America has a myriad of potential suitors with the LSU Tigers remaining a program setting the pace in his process.
