LSU Football a 'Contender in Play' for Prized Louisiana Quarterback, Sets New Visit
Shreveport (La.) Evangel Christian four-star quarterback Peyton Houston has locked in a dozen visits for the spring as he begins ramping up his recruitment process.
Houston, one of the top signal-callers in Louisiana, has Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers firmly in the mix as a school on his radar along with several other Power Four programs.
It's no secret why the top schools in America are lining up for Houston's services.
The dual-threat quarterback stuffed the stat sheet night in and night out during his sophomore campaign in 2024.
Houston completed 310/443 passes (70%) for 4,480 yards with 38 touchdowns with only six interceptions while rushing 105 times for 690 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024.
It was monster game after monster game where he had seven games of 300+ passing yards, including a whopping 817 yards on 53/65 passing for eight touchdowns and zero interceptions in a 77-76 loss to Captain Shreve High School on October 10.
Houston set the Evangel Christian Academy single-season record with 5,170 yards of total offense during the 2024 season.
The impactful season has caused a meteoric rise for Houston where he has already reeled in 25+ offers including LSU, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Texas A&M.
Now, he's locked in a dozen trips for the spring with the LSU Tigers getting one of their own.
- Oklahoma Sooners: March 8
- LSU Tigers: March 14
- Texas A&M: March 21
- Clemson Tigers: March 29
- Tennessee Volunteers: March 31
- Michigan Wolverines: April 3
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish: April 4
- Georgia Bulldogs: April 5
- Miami Hurricanes: April 10
- Texas Longhorns: April 12
- USC Trojans: April 19
- Penn State Nittany Lions: April 21
It's a massive list of visits locked in for Houston with the "Who's Who" of college football ramping up their pursuit of one of the top signal-callers in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
Now, LSU has entered the mix in a big way with Houston now set to be on campus for the second time this calendar year already.
Houston visited Baton Rouge in January before hitting the road to see Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs during the final weekend of the month.
LSU is also firmly in the mix for another prized 2027 signal-caller with Trae Taylor zeroing in on a decision.
Another Priority 2027 Target: Trae Taylor
Mundelein (Ill.) Carmel Catholic quarterback Trae Taylor has carved out a path as one of the top young signal-callers on the prep scene.
Taylor, who's fresh off of an impressive sophomore campaign for his high school squad, has put America on notice after gaining a myriad of offers.
The touted quarterback has hauled in nearly 40 college offers following his two seasons with Carmel Catholic, and with a pivotal offseason ahead, he's trimmed his list.
Taylor has revealed his finalists with the LSU Tigers joining Texas A&M, Michigan, Illinois and Nebraska.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder is working through his process at a rapid pace after locking in on a handful of scholsl, but he's also ready to knock the recruiting process out of the way.
Taylor told On3 Sports that he plans to verbally commit to a program this summer on June 6th.
Taylor has developed a relationship with LSU offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan across the last few months.
He's been to Baton Rouge on multiple occasions to soak in the scenes of Death Valley with the program ultimately making an impact in his recruitment.
