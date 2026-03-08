LSU WBB's MiLaysia Fulwiley Reveals 'Extra Motivation' Playing Against South Carolina

Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers fell 83-77 in Saturday's SEC Tournament Semifinal matchup to the South Carolina Gamecocks despite a heroic effort from MiLaysia Fulwiley in Greenville (S.C.).

Fulwiley kept the Tigers afloat all day against her former team after tallying 24 points, 4 assists, 1 block, and 1 steal off the bench - making it happen for her squad when it was needed.

"I've been at LSU five years. We've won a National Championship, right? We've been in numerous Elite Eights. It takes time. And, man, we are just clawing and trying our best. I think we're doing pretty good. We're so close. We're so close," Mulkey said in LSU's attempt to beat the Gamecocks.

For Fulwiley, she evaluated Saturday's game and what's next for the LSU Tigers.

MiLaysia Fulwiley Weighs In:

Q. Lay, you had a big game tonight against your former team. Obviously, not the outcome you wanted. Why do you always play so well in this building?

MILAYSIA FULWILEY: I feel like I just want to win. I just got the mindset of going out there and helping my team win and just doing whatever I need to do.

Q. Lay, she asked what I was going to ask. But a game like this, did you have any extra motivation, being a girl from the state of South Carolina playing in a game like this today?

MILAYSIA FULWILEY: Of course. My family was here. They always give me extra motivation to play well. Just seeing them in the stands made me want to go harder. Yeah.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Women's Basketball.

Q. Lay, I think in the second quarter, you had 12 points. Kind of powered your team on that run there where you were able to take a lead at halftime. What was working for you so well? What did you see in front of you?

MILAYSIA FULWILEY: I actually didn't see anything but the goal. I was just staying confident, just believing in myself, believing in all the work I put in. My teammates did a great job finding me, and I just made sure I made the baskets.

Q. Jada, you hit a lot of big 3s today. Was this something you were looking for your 3-point shot?

JADA RICHARD: I think I just was open when they went to the zone. Our biggest thing, just getting penetration, getting into the paint. And I think when we got that penetration, I just was open. So I just seen the rim and knocked it down.

More LSU News:

LSU Football and Michigan Wolverines Among Teams to Watch for Elite Florida Prospect

LSU Football Building Momentum in Pursuit of Coveted Georgia Bulldogs Commitment

Paul Finebaum Reveals Bold Statement on LSU Football's Lane Kiffin Amid Major Move

Join the Community: