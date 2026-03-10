LSU Football Battling Colorado Buffaloes, Arkansas Razorbacks for Dynamic Wideout

Pottstown (Penn.) Owen J. Roberts four-star wide receiver Matthew Gregory continues navigating a pivotal offseason in his recruitment process with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers piquing his interest.

Gregory checks in as the Top-25 rated wideout in the 2027 Recruiting with schools galore entering the race for the Pennsylvania after a strong junior campaign last fall.

The 6-foot, 170-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the Penn State Nittany Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Syracuse Orange, among others, across his time on the prep scene.

With over two dozen scholarships on Gregory's list, Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are a program that made the move after a standout junior season in 2025 - extending an offer in February.

Across his junior campaign, Gregory totaled 1,100 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns in 12 games for his prep squad.

Now, the LSU Tigers are among the schools to watch for Gregory as he prepares for a significant offseason in his process,

Courtesy of Matthew Gregory via X.

247Sports’ Brian Dohn recently spoke with Gregory where he detailed the Colorado Buffaloes as a school that is piquing his interest.

"What caught my attention was how the energy was around the program, and how talented the offense looks," Gregory told 247Sports of his recent visit. "I liked how proven the wide receivers coach is. He's put lots of guys in the league and had a Biletnikoff winner."

"What I like about coach Prime is how he cares for the guys but also how hard he's going to coach you," he said. "This trip helped me see what Colorado was really about and the culture they're building there."

According to 247Sports, the LSU Tigers are also firmly on his radar along with Penn State, Auburn, Arkansas and Florida State as he begins narrowing his focus to contenders in the coming months.

Kiffin and Co. are eyeing offensive weapons in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the LSU Tigers turning up the heat for Gregory as his process explodes this offseason with schools galore pushing to get him on campus for visits.

More LSU News:

Brian Kelly Reveals Eye-Opening Perspective on LSU Football's Decision to Fire Him

LSU Football Transfer Addition Generating Significant Buzz Amid Strong Offseason

SEC Tournament Bracket and Schedule: LSU Basketball Eyeing Upset Over Kentucky

Join the Community: