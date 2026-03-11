LSU Football and Washington Huskies Making Major Move for Dynamic Wide Receiver

Pflugerville (Tex.) Weiss four-star wide receiver Tre Moore continues evaluating contenders in his recruitment process with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers piquing his interest.

Moore checks in as a Top-25 rated wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs across America battling for his commitment as an official visit schedule takes shape.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Miami Hurricanes, Texas A&M Aggies, and Oklahoma Sooners, among others, across his time on the prep scene.

But contenders are emerging with Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals among the teams to watch with the coaching staff prioritizing the Lone Star State pass-catcher.

Moore wrapped up breakout sophomore campaign in 2024 where he reeled in 38 receptions for 562 yards and 6 TDs on 14.0 yards per catch in 11 games.

Fast forward to his junior season and he leveled up his game with college coaches keeping tabs on the Texas native with offers galore rolling in.

Now, the LSU Tigers are a school to watch with Kiffin's program standing out alongside the Washington Huskies, according to 247Sports' Mike Roach.

NEW: LSU and Washington are two programs standing out for Top247 WR Tre Moore, who broke down his favorites with @JScruggs247 https://t.co/hwVqaNn2yx — Mike Roach (@MikeRoach247) March 11, 2026

Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are set to have Moore in Baton Rouge this offseason with an unofficial visit locked in for April 1 where he will enjoy a multi-day trip to the Bayou State.

Along with an unofficial visit set with the LSU program, Moore will also check-in with Texas A&M (March 31), Miami (April 9), Texas (April 14), and Washington (April 22), according to Rivals.

A source familiar with Moore's recruitment has also indicated that LSU will receive an official visit from the Lone Star State wideout later in April as the Tigers look to make a splash in his recruitment.

It's a massive development for one of the fastest-rising pass-catchers in the 2027 Recruiting Class with a pair of visits now locked in for the offseason.

Now, as Moore navigates his recruitment process across the spring and summer months, the LSU Tigers are beginning to make their presence felt for the Lone Star State standout.

