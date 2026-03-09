LSU Football Transfer Addition Generating Significant Buzz Amid Strong Offseason

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers inked an all-time great NCAA Transfer Portal Class this offseason headlined by nine Top-100 players making things official with the program.

Once Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge, there was a primary focus on retooling the roster via the free agent window with the coaching staff doing just that in January.

"I think talent-wise, probably is. A lot of that too is also the numbers," Kiffin said when asked if it was the best portal class ever. The volume helps when I make that statement. I think, over time, in general, volume's gone up because as the system evolved.

"It's really created a system that makes players go in and like I said in the beginning, when it was first created, at least now there's only one window. You basically had created a system that was two times a year as a player, so I don't blame them."

The Top-100 Signees:

- No. 1: QB Sam Leavitt

- No. 4: OL Jordan Seaton

- No. 5: EDGE Princewill Umanmielen

- No. 21: QB Husan Longstreet

- No. 40: S Ty Benefield

- No. 55: WR Eugene Wilson

- No. 59: EDGE Jordan Ross

- No. 79: IOL Devin Harper

- No. 95: WR Jayce Brown

But there's one Transfer Portal addition that continues generating buzz after checking in with multiple sources: Boise State safety Ty Benefield.

Courtesy of Ty Benefield's Instagram.

The 6-foot-2, 204-pounder received interest from a myriad of schools once officially in the Transfer Portal with LSU beating out the likes of the Oregon Ducks throughout his process.

Benefield logged 105 total tackles, 69 total tackles, 3 pass breakups, 2 interceptions and 1 forced fumble across the 2025 season for his Broncos squad where he quickly generated interest from multiple powerhouse schools.

He stuffed the stat sheet routinely with the Broncos last season, but it's his versatility and surefire tackling ability that will give the Bayou Bengals a boost in 2026.

Defensive coordinator Blake Baker's scheme will give Benefield the opportunity to shine at the safety position, but the STAR role is where he can thrive closer to the line of scrimmage.

Benefield is a big-bodied, physical defensive back that has the chance to explode in LSU's system across the 2026 season.

Now, as offseason workouts continue leading into Spring Camp on March 24, Benefield remains a name that has received rave reviews ahead of the 2026 campaign in Baton Rouge.

