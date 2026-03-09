SEC Tournament Bracket and Schedule: LSU Basketball Eyeing Upset Over Kentucky
Matt McMahon and the LSU Tigers will return to action on Wednesday for an SEC Tournament matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville (Tenn.).
In what has been nothing short of a disappointing season for the LSU Tigers, the program will look to earn a quality win over Kentucky in the first round with the winner to face the Missouri Tigers.
"I have absolutely nothing but gratitude, appreciation for this opportunity. With 30 years experience, I also understand what comes with the job from an expectation standpoint. I share in the disappointment and frustration that we haven't gotten the results we wanted to this last two months. That's my responsibility," McMahon said.
"I absolutely love LSU. I love our core group that returns next year. I think we have a great administration and leadership team here at LSU. So clearly I'll respect whatever decisions that they make moving forward. But I love the opportunity."
What does this year's SEC Tournament schedule look like?
The SEC Tournament Bracket and Schedule:
Wednesday, March 11 – First Round
Game 1 | No. 16 LSU vs. No. 9 Kentucky | 12:30 p.m. | SEC Network
Game 2 | No. 13 Mississippi State vs. No. 12 Auburn | 3 p.m. | SEC Network
Game 3 | No. 15 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 Texas | 7 p.m. | SEC Network
Game 4 | No. 14 South Carolina vs. No. 11 Oklahoma | 9:30 p.m. | SEC Network
Thursday, March 12 — Second Round
Game 5 | G1 winner vs. No. 8 Missouri | 12:30 p.m. | SEC Network
Game 6 | G2 winner vs. No. 5 Tennessee | 3 p.m. | SEC Network
Game 7 | G3 winner vs. No. 7 Georgia | 7 p.m. | SEC Network
Game 8 | G4 winner vs. No. 6 Texas A&M | 9:30 p.m. | SEC Network
Friday, March 13 — Quarterfinals
Game 9 | G5 winner vs. No. 1 Florida | 1 p.m. | ESPN
Game 10 | G6 winner vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Game 11 | G7 winner vs. No. 2 Alabama | 7 p.m. | SEC Network
Game 12 | G8 winner vs. No. 3 Arkansas | 9:30 p.m. | SEC Network
Saturday, March 14 — Semifinals
Game 13 | G9 winner vs. G10 winner | 1 p.m. | ESPN
Game 14 | G11 winner vs. G12 winner | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Sunday, March 15 — Championship
Game 15 | G13 winner vs. G14 winner | 1 p.m. | ESPN
More LSU News:
LSU Football and Michigan Wolverines Among Teams to Watch for Elite Florida Prospect
LSU Football Building Momentum in Pursuit of Coveted Georgia Bulldogs Commitment
Paul Finebaum Reveals Bold Statement on LSU Football's Lane Kiffin Amid Major Move
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics.Follow znagy20