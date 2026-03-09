SEC Tournament Bracket and Schedule: LSU Basketball Eyeing Upset Over Kentucky

Matt McMahon and the LSU Tigers will return to action on Wednesday for an SEC Tournament matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville (Tenn.).

In what has been nothing short of a disappointing season for the LSU Tigers, the program will look to earn a quality win over Kentucky in the first round with the winner to face the Missouri Tigers.

"I have absolutely nothing but gratitude, appreciation for this opportunity. With 30 years experience, I also understand what comes with the job from an expectation standpoint. I share in the disappointment and frustration that we haven't gotten the results we wanted to this last two months. That's my responsibility," McMahon said.

"I absolutely love LSU. I love our core group that returns next year. I think we have a great administration and leadership team here at LSU. So clearly I'll respect whatever decisions that they make moving forward. But I love the opportunity."

What does this year's SEC Tournament schedule look like?

The SEC Tournament Bracket and Schedule:

Wednesday, March 11 – First Round

Game 1 | No. 16 LSU vs. No. 9 Kentucky | 12:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 2 | No. 13 Mississippi State vs. No. 12 Auburn | 3 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 3 | No. 15 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 Texas | 7 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 4 | No. 14 South Carolina vs. No. 11 Oklahoma | 9:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Thursday, March 12 — Second Round

Game 5 | G1 winner vs. No. 8 Missouri | 12:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 6 | G2 winner vs. No. 5 Tennessee | 3 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 7 | G3 winner vs. No. 7 Georgia | 7 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 8 | G4 winner vs. No. 6 Texas A&M | 9:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Friday, March 13 — Quarterfinals

Game 9 | G5 winner vs. No. 1 Florida | 1 p.m. | ESPN

Game 10 | G6 winner vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Game 11 | G7 winner vs. No. 2 Alabama | 7 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 12 | G8 winner vs. No. 3 Arkansas | 9:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Saturday, March 14 — Semifinals

Game 13 | G9 winner vs. G10 winner | 1 p.m. | ESPN

Game 14 | G11 winner vs. G12 winner | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Sunday, March 15 — Championship

Game 15 | G13 winner vs. G14 winner | 1 p.m. | ESPN

