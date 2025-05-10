LSU Football Battling Michigan Wolverines, Indiana Hoosiers for No. 1 WR in America
Indianapolis (Ind.) Lawrence North four-star wide receiver Monshun Sales continues his rise as one of the top wideouts in America heading into his junior campaign.
Sales, the No. 1 receiver in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, is coming off of a dominant sophomore season on the prep scene.
The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder saw his national ranking cruise to No. 11 overall with the top programs in America extending scholarships.
That includes Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers.
Sales has reeled in offers from the likes of Michigan, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Purdue and Louisville, among several others.
The top-ranked wideout has the attention of multiple powerhouse programs as he gears up for an important season in his development.
Now, Sales has listed four schools that are catching his eye.
It's the LSU Tigers, Indiana Hoosiers, Michigan Wolverines and Missouri Tigers that have Sales' attention early in his recruiting process, according to On3 Sports.
LSU's lineage of NFL wide receivers has the proven track record that intrigues Sales with position coach Cortez Hankton beginning to make an early impression.
For the Hoosiers, it's the hometown program that continues making Sales a priority early in his process.
Now, after logging 34 receptions into 568 yards and seven touchdowns during his sophomore campaign, Sales will look to level up in 2025 with all eyes on the talented pass-catcher.
For Kelly and the LSU Tigers, the program is scorching hot on the recruiting scene; specifically at the receiver position.
LSU holds pledges from a trio of top wide receivers in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle as it currently stands:
The LSU Wide Receiver Haul: 2026 Edition
Tristen Keys: No. 1 WR in America
Kelly and the LSU Tigers gained a commitment from Keys, the top-ranked wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, after revealing a decision in March.
The coveted prospect is coming off of an impressive junior campaign where led his Hattiesburg High School squad to a 13-1 record in 2024 after logging 58 receptions for 1,275 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns last season.
Keys is rated as the No. 1 wide receiver and a consensus five-star prospect with LSU locking down the program-changing recruit.
Jabari Mack: No. 1 WR in Louisiana
Mack, the No. 1 rated wideout in Louisiana, is ranked as a Top-10 receiver in America with Kelly's crew winning out for his services.
LSU earned the pledge over the likes of the Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas A&M Aggies.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder remains one of the most sought-after prospects in America with the Bayou Bengals landing the pledge.
Kenny Darby: 4-star Wide Receiver
Darby is fresh off of a junior campaign where he landed on the 5A All-State team after logging 100 receptions for 1,764 yards and 24 scores. One of the most prolific receivers in Louisiana, Darby is a player the program remains high on heading into his senior season.
The 6-foot, 175-pounder is a speedy, twitchy wideout that burst on the scene in 2024 with LSU extending an offer. Darby wasted no time in pledging to the program.
Darby is rated as the No. 7 overall prospect in Louisiana and the No. 2 wide receiver.
