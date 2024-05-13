LSU Football: Tigers Check In On No. 1 Prospect in America Jahkeem Stewart
Louisiana is home to the No. 1 prospect in America and the LSU Tigers continue ramping up their push as they battle it out for his services.
Jahkeem Stewart, the the top recruit in the 2026 cycle, is just down the road from Baton Rouge and Brian Kelly's coaching staff has kept tabs on the prospect many are preparing to call "generational".
Stewart plays his high school ball at St. Augustine High School in New Orleans (La.) where the Bayou Bengals have certainly dipped their toes in over the years.
From Leonard Fournette to Tyrann Mathieu, there have been several LSU greats that have come from the impressive Catholic League high school.
Now, LSU has their sights set on the next great recruit out of St. Augustine in coveted prospect Jahkeem Stewart.
The No. 1 overall player in the country, Stewart is a physical specimen of a defensive lineman who has programs across America salivating at his ceiling.
With a myriad of programs in his ear, Bo Davis and the Tigers have made sure to get in on the action as well.
Davis drove down the road to New Orleans last week to check in on Stewart after taking in one of his spring practices, according to Rivals.
Along with LSU making their way in to get a hands-on look at Stewart, Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson hopped on a flight and made his way in to see the stud defensive lineman in-person as well.
It's been an eye-opening spring for Stewart as his recruitment picks up with several programs looking to separate themselves from the pack, including LSU, Ohio State and USC.
The 6-foot-5, 270 pound sophomore, who is prepping for his junior year with the Purple Knights, has taken the nation by storm with his stature and physical traits.
He looks and plays above his years, which also has recruiting experts and analysts believing there could be a chance he reclassifies into the 2025 cycle.
Stewart has teased the idea of graduating high school a year early, and with LSU lacking depth for the future at defensive line, it makes their push for Stewart that much more important.
Whether he reclassifies or not, he's at the top LSU's recruiting board in the 2026 cycle with Davis and Co. beginning to form a close relationship.
The Tigers currently boast the No. 2 recruiting class in the 2025 cycle that flaunts an embarrassment of riches, including Bryce Underwood (No. 1 QB), Harlem Berry (No. 1 RB) and Dakorien Moore (No. 1 WR).
If Stewart decides to reclassify into 2025 and LSU keeps their push in order to land his services, the program-changing class would elevate to new heights.
For now, he remains in the 2026 cycle, but it hasn't stopped LSU from ramping up their push after holding several face-to-face meetings over the last year.
Now, Davis popped in for another visit to check out the physical specimen as he works through spring football before a summer filled with a busy camp schedule.
