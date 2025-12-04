Paul Finebaum Believes Lane Kiffin Should Hire This LSU Football Icon to Assist Him

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin has started assembling his staff in Baton Rouge after signing multiple assistants to term sheets this week.

The new shot-caller in the Bayou State has brought in over a handful of coaches from Ole Miss after making the move to LSU last Sunday - including coveted offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr.

Kiffin's first point of focus has been to attack the recruiting trail in order to lock in the 2026 Recruiting Class as the Early Signing Period heats up this week.

"That is our number one focus right now is to sign the best class that we possibly can Wednesday," Kiffin said on Monday. "Also, we have big-picture thinking too.

"We're not reaching or we're not signing kids because they're from this school or that school or any of that stuff, okay? We're going to sign the best players that we can on Wednesday.

"I know what the interest was of players nationally to come play for us where we were just at, and now when you put that with this stadium and with that logo, it makes me want to get on the phone right now."

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

But the new decision-maker has also started navigating the early phases of his new coaching staff in Baton Rouge.

With an offensive coordinator, wide receivers coach, tight ends coach, among others, locked in, there are multiple slots to be filled in the coming weeks.

There has been recent social media chatter surrounding a potential reunion between the LSU Tigers and National Championship winning head coach Ed Orgeron with both parties interrested.

Now, ESPN's Paul Finebaum has weighed in on the impact that Orgeron would have if he were to join Kiffin's staff in Baton Rouge.

"Kiffin has always been a massive Ed Orgeron fan. I think it would help him. It would also give him somebody that's been around and understands the ways of LSU - and could maybe get him through some of the rough spots," Finebaum said in an interview with WAFB's Jaques Doucet.

Nov 27, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron looks on during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Once Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge, he admitted that one of the first calls he made was to Orgeron to rave about the city and Tiger Stadium.

“...Actually, we were going by Tiger Stadium," Kifin said. "And I called one person—I called Ed Orgeron. And I said, ‘Hey, man. All I can do—this place just makes me want to talk like you right now.’ I did!

“We were in the car. The kids were in there ... the coaches asked me, ‘What are you doing?’ I was like, ‘I don’t know, I’m channeling Ed right now. I’m feeling him right now.’

"I rolled down the window, and I yelled, ‘Geaux Tigers!’ to the fans. So then, I called Ed, and I was like, ‘I don’t know what’s going on, man, but I’m feeling you right now.’”

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

It's no secret Orgeron is recruiting guru who could shine as a defensive line coach with LSU - where Kiffin has called him the best recruiter he has been around - but the chance to mentor Kiffin would provide a boost in 2025.

Now, as the coaching staff search continues, there's a focus on if Orgeron will return to Baton Rouge in the future alongside Kiffin.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Hires Elite Offensive Coordinator, Five Assistant to Lane Kiffin's Staff

Three Takeaways From Lane Kiffin's Introductory Press Conference With LSU Football

Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football

Join the Community: