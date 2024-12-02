LSU Football Commit Zion Williams Dialed in With Tigers Heading Into Signing Day
Lufkin (Tex.) four-star defensive lineman Zion Williams revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers on July 4th with Brian Kelly's program adding one of the top prospects in the Lone Star State to the 2025 class.
Williams, who's been wined and dined by the top schools in America, made the decision to pledge to defensive line coach Bo Davis and Co.
The 6-foot-4, 330-pounder provides the Bayou Bengals with a critical piece for the future in the trenches.
It's no secret LSU has a lack of depth up front on the current roster, and with Williams coming in, he's a key piece to what the program will do for the long haul.
Now, he's reiterated his belief in LSU while doubling down on his commitment to the program.
“I’m excited to (sign Wednesday), but that’s just me making it official,” Williams told On3 Sports. “Like, I think by me saying, ‘Yeah, I’m going there,’ that was pretty official to me. I don’t know how most people feel, and I’ve had a few people tell me, ‘It’s a long way to December. Anything can happen.’ But I was like, ‘Nah, man. If I say I’m going somewhere, I’m going somewhere. There’s no change-up on me.'”
Why LSU? What led Williams to bypass an opportunity to play for the Texas Longhorns and depart the Lone Star State?
One key reason: Defensive line coach Bo Davis.
“My trust in Coach Bo — like I just feel like he’s the coach for me, if that makes sense,” Williams said to On3 Sports. “He’s been recruiting me for a while now, almost since the beginning of my recruiting process. It was just on-sight with him. I got to do a little camp with him, and it was the first time I got coached by any sort of college-level coach, and he took it very serious and I liked his coaching style. He reminded me of coaches back home, and I thought, ‘Oh yeah, I wanna play for that guy.'”
Williams is the latest LSU pledge to shut down his recruitment with the Early Signing Period less than 72 hours away. Recruits can put pen to paper with a program beginning on Wednesday, Dec. 4.
LSU received more positive news when it comes to building up the trenches with interior offensive lineman Carius Curne telling LSU Tigers On SI he'd be signing with the program.
No. 2 IOL in America Shuts Down Recruitment: Carius Curne
Marion (Ark.) four-star offensive lineman Carius Curne revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in June after flipping his commitment from the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Curne, the No. 2 rated interior offensive lineman in America, backed off of his pledge to the hometown Razorbacks before joining LSU's 2025 class.
The 6-foot-4, 320-pounder has tremendous upside with Kelly and Co. adding a player who has immediate impact written all over him.
Now, the fast-rising prospect who's on verge of earning his fifth star is dialed in with the Bayou Bengals ahead of the Early Signing Period.
Curne has shut down his recruitment and will put pen to paper with the LSU Tigers next Wednesday where he will make things official.
It's no secret LSU's interior offensive line has been an issue in 2024. There have been issues in the rushing attack due to a lack of push up front.
With Curne now in the mix, it gives LSU a prospect who can step in on day one and help the program for the foreseeable future.
After Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 prospect in America, backed off of his pledge to LSU before flipping to the Michigan Wolverines, it left the program in a "vulnerable" spot. Despite the recent news, Curne remains locked in
