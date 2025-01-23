LSU Football Dishes Out Multiple Offers to the Top Prospects in America
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers staff remain focused on building up the program for the long haul with their recruiting efforts ramping up in the 2026 Recruiting Class.
Kelly and Co. hold six commitments in next year's cycle to this point with an emphasis on Louisiana, but the staff is now extending their focus nationally.
This week, LSU dished out over a handful of new offers to priority targets in the 2026 cycle with a few in the 2027 cycle as well.
Who's received an offer from the program? Which targets are on LSU's radar?
The New Offers:
Zion Robinson: Top 10 WR in America [2026]
Mansfield (Tex.) four-star wide receiver Zion Robinson continues emerging as a coveted prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with the top programs in America beginning to get in on the action.
Robinson, a top-10 wideout in America, has hauled in offers from a myriad of Southeastern Conference programs including Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Ole Miss.
Now, add Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers to the list of premier programs to get in on the action for the prized receiver.
LSU wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton made the call on Tuesday to extend a scholarship to the Lone Star State native as his rise continues.
The 6-foot-2, 160-pounder is in the midst of an impressive offseason stretch that has LSU and others preparing to battle it out for his services.
Luke Sorenson: Coveted Tight End [2026]
Servite (Calif.) tight end Luke Sorenson continues reeling in offers fron the top programs in America after a standout junior campaign in 2024.
Sorenson, a fast-rising three-star in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, checked in with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers over the weekend for a quick trip to Baton Rouge.
Before his departure, Kelly and his staff extended an offer to the California native.
Sorenson now adds to his elite offer list with LSU joining Ole Miss, Missouri, Florida and UCLA, among other programs.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pound rising senior received his first Division I offer in June with a ripple effect throughout the 2024 season.
"I'd been working that entire offseason with a lot people, working my butt off in the weight room and on the field," Sorenson told Michigan State On SI. "So knowing, like, OK I have a place to go after high school to play football is a big relief for me."
Now, LSU enters the mix alongside heavy-hitters on the recruiting trail.
It's no secret the Tigers will be looking to add tight ends in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle after losing Mason Taylor (2025 NFL Draft) and Ka'Morreun Pimpton (Transfer Portal).
LSU will bring in reinforcements this offseason to join Trey'Dez Green:
- Bauer Sharp (Oklahoma)
- Donovan Green (Texas A&M)
- JD LaFleur (2025 Signing Class)
KJ Green: Top-5 EDGE in America [2027]
Stone Mountain (Ga.) Stephenson four-star edge rusher KJ Green is quickly becoming one of the top prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with elite programs expressing interest.
The 6-foot-5, 215-pound rising junior is reaching "coveted" status as the No. 4 defensive end in America and a Top-15 overall recruit in his class.
Now, after a standout sophomore campaign, the top schools in the country have Green on their radar.
It's early in his process, but Green has Southeastern Conference schools in his ear after adding offers from Auburn, Georgia and Oklahoma towards the end of 2024.
Now, the LSU Tigers have entered the mix after extending a scholarship offer to the Peach State native last week.
Green is a fast-riser in the 2027 class with Brian Kelly's program now quickly entering the fold as the latest premier team to get in on the action.
A Georgia native, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs will certainly be in his ear during his recruiting process, but it'll be a long line of potential suitors in the mix before it's all said and done.
The Other New Offers:
- Zion Elee: No. 1 EDGE in America [2026]
- Brayden Rouse: Four-star Athlete [2026]
- Waylon Wooten: Four-star DL [2027]
- Damon Hall Jr: Coveted Tight End [2026]
- Kendall Guervil: Four-star DL [2026]
More LSU News:
LSU Adds Commitments From Seven Top-100 Transfers in the Portal
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.