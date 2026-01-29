LSU Football Doubles Down on No. 1 EDGE in America After Commitment to Tigers

Irmo (S.C.) four-star edge rusher Jaiden Bryant received a visit from the LSU Tigers staff on Wednesday as the program continues its pursuit of the top-ranked defender.

Bryant, the No. 1 edge rusher in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, comes in as a Top-50 overall prospect with the South Carolina native revealing a commitment to LSU in January over a myriad of powerhouse programs.

But the Bayou Bengals are doubling down on their pursuit despite a verbal commitment locked in.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder has reeled several offers from the likes of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Georgia Bulldogs, LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Clemson Tigers, among others, making up the double-digit scholarship list.

As a sophomore in 2024, Bryant logged 94 total tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks, 7 pass breakups and four forced fumbles where he blossomed into a national prospect with top schools extending scholarships.

Fast forward to Bryant's standout junior campaign in 2025 and he has found himself as the No. 1 EDGE in America with the LSU Tigers catching his eye after a recent staff hire.

The LSU program officially added defensive line coach Sterling Lucas to the staff in Baton Rouge last month with a formal announcement being made.

Kiffin and Co. poached Lucas from South Carolina where he was on Shane Beamer's staff in Columbia - now making the move to the Bayou State.

Lucas has emerged as one of the Southeastern Conference''s top defensive assistants, but also ascended into an elite recruiter across his time on the college scene.

This week he checked in with Bryant for an in-home visit:

For Bryant, the top-ranked edge rusher in the nation, he had Lucas serve as his primary recruiter while at South Carolina.

Now, with Lucas joining the LSU Tigers staff, the program has locked in his commitment over a final six schools consisting of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Miami Hurricanes, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas A&M Aggies, and Clemson Tigers

The LSU Tigers were labeled as a school at the top of the list with the coaching staff getting Bryant over the finish line as the second commitment in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle for the Bayou Bengals - joining four-star quarterback Peyton Houston as the pair of pledges to this point.

Now, it's about keeping a foot on the gas in order to keep Bryant pledged this year heading into his senior campaign.

