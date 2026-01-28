LSU Football Makes Major Move for No. 1 Cornerback in America Amid Lane Kiffin Push

Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson will make his way to Baton Rouge this weekend for an unofficial visit with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers.

Dobson checks in as the No. 1 rated cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle where he's emerged as a household name with a myriad of programs entering the race for his services.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound South Carolina native has reeled in offers from the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, North Carolina Tar Heels, and Florida State Seminoles, among several others, across his prep career.

But Dobson recently shifted his focus to 12 schools after revealing his finalists in September with the Bayou Bengals making the cut.

The LSU Tigers sit alongside Ohio State, Notre Dame, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida State, Texas Tech, Penn State, Clemson, Texas A&M, South Carolina and Oklahoma as the contenders in his process.

Now, LSU is intensifying its pursuit for Dobson.

LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker and secondary coach Corey Raymond flew out to North Carolina last week to visit with Dobson where he's now quickly turning around and making his way down to the Bayou State this weekend.

Dobson comes in as a top-five overall prospect in his class with the LSU Tigers once again going national at the cornerback position.

We've seen Raymond be successful on the recruiting scene when it comes to branching outside of Louisiana ever since making his return to the Bayou State.

During the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, Raymond went into Florida and stole DJ Pickett, the No. 1 cornerback in America, from the likes of Miami and Florida. The youngster is now in Baton Rouge where he made an instant impact as a true freshman.

Raymond also landed a Top-10 cornerback in America - Havon Finney Jr. - in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle as his crown jewel at the position.

Now, the savvy recruiter is shifting focus to Dobson where the LSU Tigers are battling for the talented defensive back with a myriad of schools in the mix for his services.

