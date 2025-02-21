LSU Football Heavily Pursuing Pair of Coveted Wide Receivers in the 2026 Cycle
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue looking towards the future of the program in Baton Rouge with the staff ramping up the push in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Kelly and Co. currently hold six commitments in the rising-senior class with the foundation now set as a busy spring and summer stretch inches closer.
The Bayou Bengals are finalists for a myriad of prospects with the wide receiver position quickly becoming one of intrigue.
LSU has locked down two of the top three receivers in Louisiana with Kenny Darby and Jakai Anderson on board. The program is also ramping up the push for Destrehan (La.) star Jabari Mack, the No. 1 rated receiver in the Bayou State, as well.
But what about the out-of-state targets?
The Targets to Know: 2026 Cycle Edition
The Current 2026 LSU Wide Receiver Commitments [2]:
Kenny Darby: 4-star Wide Receiver
Darby is fresh off of a junior campaign where he landed on the 5A All-State team after logging 100 receptions for 1,764 yards and 24 scores. One of the most prolific receivers in Louisiana, Darby is a player the program remains high on heading into his senior season.
The 6-foot, 175-pounder is a speedy, twitchy wideout that burst on the scene in 2024 with LSU extending an offer. Darby wasted no time in pledging to the program.
Jakai Anderson: 4-star Wide Receiver
Anderson is another elite-level wide receiver out of Louisiana who recently earned 4A All-State honors after an impressive junior season. He logged 57 catches for 972 yards and 14 touchdowns on the season, but a Swiss Army Knife that does it all. Anderson also rushed for 151 yards and four scores on 16 carries.
The Border State WR Targets: Tristen Keys and Boobie Feaster
Tristen Keys: No. 1 WR in America
Hattiesburg (Miss.) five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys continues a meteoric rise up the recruiting rankings after wrapping up a standout junior campaign in 2024.
Keys, the No. 1 wide receiver in America, led his Hattiesburg High School squad to a 13-1 record after logging 58 receptions for 1,275 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder has an offer list with over 30 schools extending scholarships to the star pass catcher, but in January, he elected to trim his list.
Keys revealed a final 12 schools with Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers making the cut alongside Alabama, Auburn, USC, Georgia, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Florida and Miami.
It's a strong final 12 programs with LSU's work certainly cut out for them down the stretch, but Keys is enjoying the process to this point. The main goal right now is perfecting his craft.
“Everything I am good at, I want to be great at,” Keys told High School On SI. “I want to be faster, more explosive, better on my cuts, more in sync on my routes, loosen my hips more, and attack the ball more.
"I want to get better overall. I want to be a better route runner; I have gotten better at that, but I can get even better.”
Keys also revealed to High School On SI the schools that turned up the heat prior to the NCAA Dead Period.
“Texas A&M, LSU, Tennessee, Michigan, and in-state schools like Mississippi, Mississippi State, and USM (Southern Miss) – there are a bunch of schools,” Keys mentioned. “Nebraska is another one. They are coming down sometime in January. Louisville, Arkansas, Auburn, Alabama, Mizzou, Oklahoma, and USC.”
LSU has officially made the cut as a finalist for the star wide receiver in the 2026 Recruiting Class after including Kelly and Co. among the 12 schools, but Alabama and Tennessee, among others, will be fighting for his commitment down the line.
The Tigers will receive an official visit from Keys this offseason as he begins focusing in on his recruiting process.
Boobie Feaster: Former No. 1 WR in the 2027 Cycle
Desoto (Tex.) five-star wide receiver Ethan "Boobie" Feaster has quickly cemented his status as a blue-chip prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Class.
Feaster, the No. 1 wideout in the cycle, is fresh off of a dominant sophomore campaign where he put the country on notice after hauling in a myriad of offers.
LSU, Oregon, USC and Texas, among others, have Feaster's attention as he locks in an offer list full of the "Who's Who" of college football.
But Feaster is switching things up now.
The coveted wideout has elected to reclassify into the 2026 Recruiting Cycle and graduate high school a year early.
"For me, I've done so much in high school. My parents, my parents, and I felt like it was time to go to the next level," Feaster told Rivals of his decision. "Not only that -- I was ready. This is a big step for me. As long as I'm prepared and I'm ready, I'll be fine."
In addition to jumping up to the 2026 class, Feaster has also cut his national offer list down to 12 finalists: LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, Oregon, Oklahoma, Alabama, Tennessee, Ohio State, Miami, USC, and SMU.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder has been to LSU multiple times during his recruiting process with wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton taking a hands-on approach in his recruitment. Feaster will take an official visit before it's all said and done.
