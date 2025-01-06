Possible official visits shared by 2026 Mississippi 5-star WR Tristen Keys
Left off the first team All-Mississippi list in 2023, Tristen Keys came back with vengeance during his junior campaign scorching 6A competition all season long. Bombarded with every kind of post-season honor imaginable, Keys has proven why he’s a five-star receiver and one of the most sought-after players in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
Helping Hattiesburg High School to a 13-1 record, Keys (6-3, 186) posted 1,275 receiving yards with 14 scores off 58 receptions. Keys now enters the Tigers’ basketball season with track just behind that.
“Our basketball season has been good, but I haven’t played much,” Keys stated. “My head coach understands where I am at with football. I missed a couple of games, and I wasn’t able to make it this week because of the UA All-American Game (Orlando). I will be back in action on Tuesday.”
Nearing 30 football offers, Keys also is getting looks on the hardwood from Southern Miss and Arkansas.
When track season gets going for Keys, he will be featured in a handful of events.
“I’m competing in the 100, high, long, and triple jump, and I want to run in one of the relays,” Keys stated.
The other sports help Keys push forward his overall athleticism, but the focus is still football.
“Everything I am good at, I want to be great at,” Keys shared. “I want to be faster, more explosive, better on my cuts, more in sync on my routes, loosen my hips more, and attack the ball more. I want to get better overall. I want to be a better route runner; I have gotten better at that, but I can get even better.”
Life as a five-star can be overwhelming at times, but Keys keeps everything balanced.
“I don’t get much pressure to commit; I know what I want to do,” Keys said. “I know what I want. When they pressure, they don’t try to make me commit but they try to convince me by saying little things that you catch.”
Keys continued, “They are mostly promoting their school, and trying to get me there. They talk about how they want me, how I would fit, what they could offer in the development part and how they can help get me better. They go over their resume, they have the proof on sending guys to the league (NFL).”
The interested parties that could push Keys over the 30-offer milestone were covered.
“Clemson, they want me to come down there, Notre Dame was showing interest, and Ohio State,” Keys stated.
There is no let up on teams actively pursuing the five-star.
“Texas A&M, LSU, Tennessee, Michigan, and in-state schools like Mississippi, Mississippi State, and USM (Southern Miss) – there are a bunch of schools,” Keys mentioned. “Nebraska is another one. They are coming down sometime in January. Louisville, Arkansas, Auburn, Alabama, Mizzou, Oklahoma, and USC.”
School, homework, workouts, practice, and the regular everyday life, with all the teams reaching out, how does Keys manage his phone time with coaches?
“I try not to let it go too long,” Keys shared. “I do take a break. I may tell a school I will get back with them later, and then I try to find the time. I do understand that most kids want to be in this position; I understand that. I realize it is a blessing, and I take it all in.”
After fall visits to LSU, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Auburn, 2025 stops are being set.
“I am supposed to visit some schools, but I am not sure which ones yet,” Keys said. “Michigan is one. I want to get to Tennessee, A&M, Nebraska, and USC. Those are the ones I want to get to for Junior Days. I want to line them up, and get the flights set.”
An idea of where Keys will focus his free time with recruiting will be answered soon.
“I will do a top schools,” Keys shared. “In a couple of days I will post an edit, then later on I will post a top 12. After my official visits, I will post a top six or four, and then I will have my final decision.”
Asked about schools penciled in for an official, Keys replied, “Not really. I know I will take officials to A&M, Bama, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Nebraska. That is it for now. I want to build more connections and get to the schools recruiting me the hardest. I feel that 10 officials are too many, I might take five to eight, or five to seven. Maybe it’ll only be five officials this summer. I may take some officials during the season – however that works out.”
There is a target date to verbally commit if all goes well.
“In August sometime… hopefully,” Keys shared.
In addition to making the circus catches look easy, Keys has the speed to stretch defenses posting a 4.49 at LSU.