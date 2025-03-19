LSU Football 'High on the List' for No. 1 Wide Receiver in America, Five-Star Target
Hattiesburg (Miss.) five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys made the trip to Baton Rouge earlier this week for an opportunity to soak in the scenes of an LSU Tigers Spring Camp on Tuesday.
The No. 1 wideout in America remains a top priority for Brian Kelly and the Tigers with the midweek visit providing another opportunity for Keys to get a better feel for LSU's pitch.
LSU, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Alabama, among several others, are looking to separate themselves from the pack for the nation's top receiver.
The coveted prospect led his Hattiesburg High School squad to a 13-1 record in 2024 after logging 58 receptions for 1,275 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns last season.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder has pieced together an impressive offer list with over 30 schools extending scholarships, but decided to trim his list in January.
Keys revealed a final 12 schools with Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers making the cut alongside Alabama, Auburn, USC, Georgia, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Florida and Miami.
It's a strong final 12 programs with LSU's work certainly cut out for them down the stretch, but Keys is enjoying the process to this point.
According to On3 Sports' Steve Wiltfong, Keys is "high on" the LSU Tigers as his recruitment process ramps up.
LSU will host Keys for an official visit this summer with the program once again looking to make an impression in his recruitment. He's at the top of the LSU 2026 Big Board with the Bayou Bengals ready to battle until the buzzer.
Keys was accompanied by a fellow five-star prospect on Tuesday morning in Baton Rouge with the LSU program rolling out the red carpet.
The Five-Star Visitor: Immanuel Iheanacho [OT]
Baltimore (Md.) Georgetown Prep five-star offensive tackle, Immanuel Iheanacho, made a surprise visit to Baton Rouge on Tuesday to check in with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers staff.
Iheanacho comes in as the No. 2 overall prospect in America and the No. 1 player in Maryland, according to the On3 Sports Industry Rankings.
The 6-foot-7, 350-pounder towers over defenders with his elite physical traits, but it's Iheanacho's quick feet that have evaluators intrigued at his potential heading into college.
Now, the coveted offensive lineman has begun solidifying his finalists with near double-digit schools having his attention.
One of the premier programs giving Iheanacho something to think about: The LSU Tigers.
Kelly and Co. are among the schools in Iheanacho's ear alongside Oregon, Penn State, Georgia, Alabama, Miami, Texas A&M, Florida and the hometown Maryland Terrapins, he tells On3 Sports.
The Maryland Terrapins and Oregon Ducks are viewed as the current frontrunners, according to Iheanacho, but LSU, Penn State and others will certainly remain in the mix down the stretch.
What makes the long, physical offensive lineman so special?
The 247Sports Evaluation: "A supremely powerful offensive lineman who wears his verified 6-foot-6.5, 350-pound listing extremely well. Owns some of the longest arms in the 2026 cycle and has better-than-expected lower body explosiveness at his size.
"Primarily works at offensive tackle, but will likely be limited to the right side or could even slide inside to IOL depending on how his body develops over the next few years. Presents an incredibly difficult problem for opposing front seven defenders to solve thanks to his massive reach and top-tier power in the hands that can flatten well-put-together defensive linemen."
Iheanacho arrived in Baton Rouge on Tuesday for a visit with the program. He's a priority target for offensive line coach Brad Davis as he looks to take a swing at yet another five-star prospect.
