LSU Football Labeled a 'Front-Runner' for No. 2 Offensive Tackle in America
Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher School four-star offensive lineman Darius Gray is fresh off of a multi-day visit to Baton Rouge to check in with the LSU Tigers.
Gray, the No. 2 rated interior offensive lineman in America, has a myriad of schools in his ear following an impressive 2024 campaign, but a few are standing out among the rest.
That includes Brian Kelly's program in the Bayou State.
The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder is rated as the No. 2 overall prospect in Virginia with five schools taking charge in his recruitment.
Gray is set to officially visit Clemson, Tennessee, LSU, Penn State and South Carolina this offseason with Tigers offensive line coach Brad Davis looking to swing for the fences in his recruiting process. Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports first reported the visit schedule.
The Visit Schedule:
•Clemson: May 31-June 2
•Tennessee: June 7-9
•LSU: June 14-16
•Penn State: June 17-19
•South Carolina: June 21-23
But prior to the official visit schedule getting underway, Gray is making sure to check in with his contenders this spring for unofficial trips.
The blue-chipper was in Baton Rouge over the weekend where he had the chance to talk shop with Coach Kelly, take in a Spring Camp practice and discuss what the Tigers can do for him both on and off the gridiron.
After the multi-day stay, Gray departed Louisiana with the Bayou Bengals a "front-runner" for his services, according to On3 Sports' Steve Wiltfong.
The LSU Tigers and South Carolina Gamecocks remain the pair of heavy-hitters in his recruitment with Kelly's program set to battle down the stretch for the priority target.
Gray was alongside multiple five-star prospects this weekend in Baton Rouge where he had the chance to build relationships with LSU's top targets.
One Name to Know: Blaine Bradford
Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic High five-star Blaine Bradford ranks as the No. 1 safety in America heading into his senior campaign with the LSU Tigers putting all hands on deck in their recruiting push.
The top-ranked defensive back in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle has LSU, Ohio State and Texas all in the mix for his services, but has also checked in with Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks in 2025.
Bradford has the "Who's Who" of college football battling for his services, but it's the LSU Tigers that have an "edge" given it's the hometown school.
Another critical component is Bradford's older brother, Jacob, signed with the LSU program in December and will enroll this summer.
On Saturday, the priority LSU target made his way to campus with the chance to soak in the scenes of Spring Camp for the Bayou Bengals.
He was seen on the sidelines with the LSU staff as he continues taking a closer look into Brian Kelly's program in Baton Rouge.
It's been an important offseason for Bradford, but it's set to ramp up even more this summer with visits on deck.
The Louisiana native has set three official visits for this summer with a commitment timeline in mind.
- Texas Longhorns: June 6-8
- Ohio State Buckeyes: June 13-15
- LSU Tigers: June 20-22
LSU will get the final visit of Bradford's process where he will be surrounded by multiple top targets from Louisiana that weekend.
