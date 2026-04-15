Prediction: LSU Football Trending To Land Commitment From Top Athlete in Louisiana

Cecilia (La.) four-star wide receiver Braylon Calais has narrowed his focus to six programs with a commitment date now locked in as the LSU Tigers remain firmly in the mix for his services.

Calais checks in as the No. 5 rated athlete in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs galore fighting for his services, but only six remain for the Bayou State star after cutting his list of schools this week.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder put his name on the map as a sophomore in 2024 after tallying 1,059 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns on 163 carries - also logging 411 receiving yards and four scores as a wideout.

"Calais is another blue-chipper that’s currently trending toward in-state LSU, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine," Rivals recenrly wrote of Calais.

"A versatile two-way playmaker, Calais has official visits locked in with LSU, Ole Miss and Houston. His process looks like one that will carry past the spring."

The coveted Louisiana native has trimmed his list of schools to the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Houston Cougars, Miami Hurricanes, Texas A&M Aggies, and Ohio State Buckeyes with a decision date penciled in.

Courtesy of Braylon Calais via X.

Calais will announce a commitment decision on Monday, April 20 with the LSU Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels emerging as two schools to monitor down the stretch.

Sources have expressed a level of confidence in the Bayou Bengals' chances here with a decision inching closer this month.

Rivals' Shea Dixon has also logged a prediction in favor of the LSU Tigers winning out for one of the top athletes in America that thrives as both a pass-catcher and running back - likely set to play wideout at the next level.

Kiffin and the LSU Tigers have intensified their pursuit for Calais with the program's shot-caller in Lane Kiffin making his way to Cecilia (La.) in January for a visit with the top-ranked recruit.

Then, just days later, Calais arrived in Baton Rouge for an in-person check-in with the coaching staff amid an aggressive pursuit.

Now, as the clock ticks until decision day, there is a level of confidence brewing in Baton Rouge in the LSU Tigers' chances to earn a commitment from one of the top recruits in The Boot.

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