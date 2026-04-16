LSU Football Spring Camp Intel: Lane Kiffin and Co. Building Momentum in Practice

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers wrapped up another day of Spring Camp on Thursday morning in Baton Rouge with the program beginning to see a notable position battle on offense.

In what has emerged as a significant stretch for the Bayou Bengals down the stretch of Spring Camp, Kiffin and Co. are seeing newcomers work their way in the race for first-team reps.

"Things don't happen overnight. It takes a lot of work to get a program up to an elite performing program level. So we're making some first steps, but there's a ton of work to do. Like I said before, we've assembled a good roster," Kiffin said earlier in camp.

"But at the same time there's a ton of work that goes into that to get the program back up to where everybody around here wants it to be."

Now, with April 16's practice now in the rearview mirror, what's the latest buzz from the ponderosa after media received a full practice viewing?

The Spring Camp Intel: April 16 Edition

No. 1: The Emergence of Dilin Jones

LSU has seen multiple newcomers surge up the Depth Chart across the first few weeks of Spring Camp, but Wisconsin running back Dilin Jones has certainly emerged as arguably the biggest winner - taking reps with the first-team on Thursday.

The 6-foot, 205-pounder served as the Badgers' starting back in 2025 where he logged 300 yards on 76 carries and two touchdowns on the year while leading the backfield prior to an injury.

Now, he's pushing Harlem Berry and Caden Durham for significant snaps in Spring Camp.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

"Yeah. It's a good observation. He looks really good. Has come in and been good in protection, been good in his vision, his feet, running the ball, and has been really a bright spot. Like I said, offensively, we've struggled to find those and again the tackling part is a difference in that position specifically," Kiffin said.

"For a guy that wasn't a headliner, he's played like it. And that's really critical because that spot, it's extremely critical to have somebody or a number of people that, again, just like the quarterback spot, makes the plays when everybody's not blocked up and makes the significant plays. He's done that."

No. 2: The Absentee - S Tamarcus Cooley

LSU Tigers safety Tamarcus Cooley was missing during Roll Call this morning during Spring Camp practice with Jhase Thomas filling in at the safety role.

LSU operated with a first-team defensive backfield consisting of DJ Pickett and PJ Woodland at the cornerback slots while Dashawn Spears worked at STAR - followed by Thomas and Ty Benefield at safety.

Cooley's absence is a notable one given he's seemingly penciled in as a starter at the safety slot, but Thomas filled in well with an interception during live work.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

No. 3: No Surprise Here - Winnie Watkins Shining

Ole Miss Rebels transfer Winnie Watkins is quickly blossoming into a WR1 candidate for the LSU Tigers alongside the likes of Jayce Brown and Jackson Harris - with Eugene Wilson also emerging.

Watkins hit a big play during 11-on-11 work on Thursday morning on the ponderosa along with a touchdown over Dashawn Spears during 1-on-1 action with Husan Longstreet tossing a dime to the first-year Tiger.

LSU has seen a strong wide receiver rotation consisting of Watkins, Jackson Harris, and Jayce Brown along with Malik Elzy, Eugene Wilson, and Tre Brown II also working in.

The Bayou Bengals will return to action on Saturday in Death Valley for a scrimmage as Spring Camp winds down in Baton Rouge.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Linebacker Breaks Down Decision to Follow Lane Kiffin From Ole Miss

LSU Football's No. 1 Transfer Addition Revealed as Lane Kiffin's Top Offensive Weapon

Lane Kiffin Reveals Definitive Statement on Will Wade Returning to LSU Tigers

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