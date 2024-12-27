LSU Football Lands Commitment From Coveted Transfer Offensive Lineman
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have landed a commitment from Northwestern transfer Josh Thompson, he revealed via social media on Friday.
Thompson, the No. 1 uncommitted interior offensive lineman in the NCAA Transfer Portal, selected LSU over Tennessee down the stretch in his recruitment.
It's another tremendous get by Kelly and Co. in order to land Thompson's services.
The 6-foot-5, 301-pounder was rated as the No. 2 offensive lineman in the Big Ten, according to PFF, with several programs expressing significant interest.
The Tigers will lose four starters in total on the offensive line with Will Campbell off to the 2025 NFL Draft along with Emery Jones while starting guards Garrett Dellinger and Miles Frazier are set to begin the next chapter after taking part in Senior Night.
Earlier this week, Thompson had been linked to the Tennessee Volunteers with the program picking up significant momentum, but LSU came back swinging in the 11th hour.
The coveted offensive lineman took a pair of visits last week where he checked in with both LSU and Tennessee with the Tigers securing the final visit.
Now, after a rigorous recruiting process, Kelly and the Bayou Bengals have landed one of the top overall players in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Thompson has signed the paperwork necessary and will join the Tigers.
With four starting offensive lineman departing the program, Thompson is a plug-and-play guy that can make an impact as both a tackle or guard.
LSU has now signed 14 players via the NCAA Transfer Portal with the Tigers adding immediate impact pieces to the 2025 roster.
Thompson is the second offensive lineman the Tigers have added via the portal this month after the program secured Virginia Tech offensive lineman Braelin Moore last weekend.
The Signee: Braelin Moore
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers landed a commitment from Virginia Tech transfer Braelin Moore last weekend, he revealed via social media.
Moore, the No. 1 rated interior offensive lineman in the NCAA Transfer Portal, heads to Baton Rouge after three seasons with the Hokies.
The ACC stud became an integral piece to Virginia Tech's offense after serving as the main source on the offensive line.
Moore handled business as the starting center for the Hokies where he will now look to take on the same role in Baton Rouge for the Tigers.
The 6-foot-3, 303-pounder helped lead a Virginia Tech rushing attack that logged over 2,000 yards during the regular season.
It's no secret LSU's run-blocking was a struggle in 2024, and with Moore in the mix, it'll give a boost in the trenches the Tigers need.
Now, LSU adds a proven, veteran piece to the trenches that will look to come in and earn staring duties at the center position on day one. He became commitment No. 13 via the NCAA Transfer Portal for LSU to this point.
