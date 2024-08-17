LSU Football Lands Commitment From Prized Tight End Mike Tyler
Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School tight end Mike Tyler has committed to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers, he announced on Saturday via social media.
The South Carolina native made his way to Baton Rouge a pair of times this summer with Kelly and Co. ramping up their push for the versatile weapon after a June visit.
After camping with the Tigers over the summer, the program was impressed with the 6-foot-4, 225-pounder, ultimately sending him an invite to make his way to town for the Bayou Splash recruting event at the end of July.
He quickly became a player to keep tabs on with the LSU staff viewing the three-star prospect as a gem in the 2025 cycle.
Down the stretch, it was an LSU vs. Duke battle with the Tigers ultimately coming out on top for the underrated tight end.
After a junior campaign that put him on the map, Tyler saw programs on the East coast extend scholarships his way.
He reeled in 33 receptions for 543 yards and seven touchdowns; showcasing his versatility as both a receiving and blocking tight end.
Tyler currently holds offers from over 20 programs including LSU, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Wake Forest, among others.
LSU ramped up its push for the Columbia, South Carolina native despite already holding a commitment from the No. 1 tight end in Louisiana, JD LaFleur. The goal is to have a two-tight end class in 2025 with Tyler now rounding out the haul alongside LaFleur.
Now, all attention shifts to the Early Signing Period in December where LSU's monster 2025 Recruiting Class looks to put pen to paper.
LSU currently holds the No. 3 overall 2025 Recruiting Class headlined by Bryce Underwood (No. 1 QB), Harlem Berry (No. 1 RB) and DJ Pickett (No. 1 CB).
A program that is in pole position to come out with the No. 1 overall class, Kelly and Co. are piecing together a well-balanced group that can put the program in impressive position for the future.
Tyler is commitment No. 23 in the 2025 class with the Tigers preparing to add more talent to the current cycle sooner rather than later.
LSU Tigers On SI will have the latest buzz on the recruiting trail with the Bayou Bengals in position to add more tlaent to the 2025 cycle in the coming weeks.
