Instant Takeaways: LSU Football Falls 38-35 in Texas Bowl Matchup Against Houston

In a matchup where the LSU Tigers had an opportunity to pull off a win at NRG Stadium, Frank Wilson and Co. dropped a Texas Bowl clash to the Houston Cougars 38-35 on Saturday night in the Lone Star State.

After coming out the gates firing on all cylinders with a 14-0 lead, the Bayou Bengals were then outscored 38-21 across the final 55 minutes of play where the Cougars capitalized off of several miscues on the LSU side.

With the loss, the Tigers falls to 7-6 to wrap up the 2025 season with a new era of LSU Football set to be unleashed in Baton Rouge with Lane Kiffin's first offseason now underway as the shot-caller.

The Instant Takeaways: Texas Bowl Edition

No. 1: Undisciplined Football Crushes Chances

LSU's self-inflicted wounds across four quarters halted any chances for the program to get over the hump down the stretch against a talented Big 12 opponent on Saturday night.

After coming out the gates firing on all cylinders with Barion Brown returning the opening kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown - followed by a score on the first offensive possession of the game to go up 14-0 - the Bayou Bengals struggled to play disciplined football.

LSU gave up six first downs by penalties in the first half alone where Houston took advantage of the Tigers mistakes after scoring 21 unanswered points to go into halftime with a 21-14 lead.

On defense, busted coverages and a lack of push in the trenches allowed Houston quarterback Connor Weigman flourish at NRG Stadium - ending the day with 236 yards on 27-for-36 passing with four touchdowns through the air. He also added 56 yards on the ground. The four passing scores is a Houston bowl game record.

Undisciplined football, a lack of execution across the final 30 minutes of play, and an unbalanced attack on offense put LSU in position to fall in the final game of the season to fall 38-35.

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) runs the ball during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

No. 2: TE Trey'Dez Green Puts on a Show in Lone Star State

LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green flourished at NRG Stadium on Saturday night in the Texas Bowl after showcasing why he's an unstoppable force in the red-zone.

The former five-star prospect snagged a highlight reel touchdown on a jump ball after coming down with the one-handed reception - once again proving why he's one of the most physically gifted offensive weapons in America.

The 6-foot-7 pass-catcher wrapped up the day with four receptions for 80 yards two touchdowns where he was virtualy unstoppable when targeted by LSU quarterback Michael Van Buren.

For Van Buren, the sophomore signal-caller was solid at times on Saturday in his audition for Lane Kiffin - finishing the day with 267 yards on 16-for-26 passing with three touchdowns through the air.

No. 3: Successful Auditions for Youngsters

It's Kiffin's program now in the Bayou State where there will be significant roster turnover across the next three weeks with the 2025 season now in the rearview mirror.

LSU has seen a myriad of players from this year's roster elect to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal already, but there will be more to come as Kiffin puts his touch on how the team will look next fall.

Saturday's Texas Bowl featured Kiffin in town with an opportunity to get another firsthand look at the Bayou Bengals roster with youngsters auditioning - proving why they deserve to remain on roster.

LSU had a handful of young players showcase their worth with Harlem Berry totaling 45 yards on just three carries, redshirt-sophomore Kyle Parker tallying 68 yards on seven receptions with a touchdown, and linebacker Davhon Keys logging 14 total tackles and a pass breakup.

Now, with the Texas Bowl now in the rearview mirror, a chaotic 2025 season for the LSU Tigers comes to a close with all eyes on the NCAA Transfer Portal window set to open on Jan. 2.

