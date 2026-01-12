LSU Football Lands Commitment From Promising Ole Miss Rebels Wide Receiver Transfer

Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Winston Watkins has revealed a commitment to Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers after a weekend visit to Baton Rouge, he announced via social media on Sunday night.

Watkins originally signed to Kiffin and the Rebels as a Top-50 wideout in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle over offers from the likes of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Miami Hurricanes, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

But the 6-foot-2, 185-pounder has now made his move in departing the Magnolia State after recording 26 catches for 373 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, he notched 21 rushing yards on five carries.

“Winn has been great,” Ole Miss junior wide receiver Harrison Wallace III said. “You don’t really see a lot of young guys come in with the mentality that he has — just coming in and making it hard to keep him off the field. Just making plays day in and day out. You know what you’re going to get out of him every day. So, really proud of him, and he’s going to be a great player.”

Watkins boarded a flight on Saturday to make his way down to Baton Rouge for an official visit with Kiffin and Co. quickly locking in the promising pass-catcher coming off of a strong first season in the Southeastern Conference.

BREAKING: Lane Kiffin and the #LSU Tigers have landed a commitment from Ole Miss wide receiver Winston Watkins.



The 6’2, 185-pound true freshman is coming off of a 2025 campaign where he hauled in 26 receptions for 373 yards + 1 TD.



Kiffin brings in his promising wideout. pic.twitter.com/Wi80UMt62C — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 12, 2026

The Transfer Portal Tracker:

Quarterback (1):

Landen Clark - 6-foot, 186 pounds - Elon Phoenix

Running Back (2):

Raycine Guillory - 5'9, 190 pounds - Utah Utes

Rod Gainey Jr. - 6'0, 175 pounds - Charlotte 49ers

Wide Receiver (8):

Jackson Harris - 6'3, 205 pounds - Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Tre Brown - 6'2, 180 pounds - Old Dominion Monarchs

Jayce Brown - 6'0, 179 pounds - Kansas State Wildcats

Eugene 'Tre' Wilson - 5'10, 194 pounds - Florida Gators

Tyree Holloway - 6'0, 180 pounds - West Florida Argonauts

Malik Elzy - 6'2, 225 pounds - Illinois Fighting Illini

Josh Jackson - 6'2, 185 pounds - McNeese State Cowboys

Winston Watkins - 6'2, 185 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels

Tight End (1):

Malachi Thomas - 6'4, 240 pounds - Pitt Panthers

Offensive Line (3):

Ja'Quan Sprinkle - 6'4, 325 pounds - North Carolina Central Eagles

William Satterwhite - 6'3, 305 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers

JaKolby Jones - 6'4, 285 pounds - Copiah-Lincoln Community College

EDGE (3)

Jordan Ross - 6'5, 245 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers

Jaylen Brown - 6'5, 265 pounds - South Carolina Gamecocks

Achilles Woods - 6.3, 289 pounds

Defensive Line (2)

Malik Blocton - 6'3, 291 pounds - Auburn Tigers

Stephiylan Green - 6'4, 290 pounds - Clemson Tigers

Safety (1):

Ty Benefield - 6'2, 205 pounds - Boise State Broncos

Special Teams (3):

P Hayden Craig - 6'1, 208 pounds - Florida Gators

LS Mack Mulhern - 6'0, 225 pounds - Florida Gators

K Scott Starzyk - 5'9, 172 pounds - Arkansas Razorbacks

