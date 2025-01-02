LSU Football Lands Commitment From Top-10 Defensive Lineman in America
Tupelo (Miss.) four-star defensive lineman JaReylan McCoy has committed to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers, he revealed at the Under Armour All-American Game on Thursday.
McCoy, the No. 8 rated defensive lineman in America, joins LSU's Top-10 2026 Recruiting Class as the sixth addition.
The Top-100 recruit just wrapped up an impressive junior campaign and is currently in Orlando (Fla.) alongside America's elite prospects for the Under Armour All-American Game.
McCoy committed to Kelly and the LSU Tigers over USC and Tennessee where he ultimately came to a final decision while in Orlando.
He's a player multiple programs were turning the heat up for after logging 120 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss and 15 sacks across three seasons of high school ball.
McCoy is a man amongst boys in the trenches. A 6-foot-7, 250-pounder with significant potential, he had the attention of the LSU Tigers down the stretch of his recruitment.
He's been on the radar of several program over his three seasons of prep ball after hauling in offers from Alabama, Ole Miss, USC and Oregon, among others.
Now, he becomes the sixth commitment in the 2026 Recruiting Class where he joins a number of the top players in the junior class:
- Richard Anderson: No. 5 DL in America
- Aiden Hall: No. 5 S in America
- Kenny Darby: Top WR in Louisiana
- Jakai Anderson: Wide Receiver
- Jalan Chapman: Offensive Lineman
Kelly and Co. have been red hot on the recruiting trail over the last three-plus weeks after dominating the NCAA Transfer Portal while signing a Top-10 2025 Recruiting Class.
LSU saw multiple five-stars put pen to paper on Dec. 4 to jumpstart an impressive stretch in recruiting with DJ Pickett, Harlem Berry and Solomon Thomas signing with the program.
Pickett and Berry have already joined the program as early-enrollees where they worked through bowl practices with LSU in Houston.
When it comes to recruiting efforts in the NCAA Transfer Portal, LSU quickly proved they would be one of the most active programs in the free agent market during the three-week window.
The Tigers currently hold the No. 1 class in the portal with 14 additions locked in to this point, but the expectation remains that the program isn't done just yet.
"We'll be very aggressive," Kelly said prior to the portal window opening. "I think everybody knows last summer that we weren't very aggressive in the transfer portal and we put together a defensive line with minimal resources. We've really put ourselves in a position, and I'll use this term loosely, well under the 'cap' to where we could be quite aggressive this year. And we will be in that area."
