LSU Football Listed as Finalist for Exciting Five-Star Wide Receiver

The LSU Tigers went on an impressive run on the recruiting trail in June. Lane Kiffin heavily invested in the 2027 class, and it's paying off.

This class features some of the best players at their respective positions and multiple four-star recruits. It also features five-star recruit KJ Green. He's the second-ranked defensive lineman in the country.

LSU is in the running for another five-star recruit. Wide receiver Xavier Sabb listed the Tigers as a finalist. He will announce his commitment live on the Rivals YouTube channel on July 3rd.

LSU Would Get a Massive Boost With Sabb

LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU joins Tennessee, Oregon, and UCLA as the four finalists. Sabb is a 6'1" wide receiver from Glassboro, New Jersey. He's a top-five wide receiver in the country and one of the best players out of New Jersey.

He's a multi-sport athlete who competes in basketball and track and field. In football, he was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in New Jersey and helped lead Glassboro to a 14-0 record. Sabb played both sides of the ball in his junior year.

He recorded 59 catches for 897 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also added four interceptions and two touchdowns on special teams. Greg Biggins of On3 said about Sabb, "Shows dynamic play-making ability after the catch and has the juice to score from anywhere on the field. Can go up and win 50-50 balls and contested catches and has high-end body control."

The Tigers currently have three wide receivers in the 2027 class. Four-star wideout Ah'Mari Stevens became the first to commit in April. Then, three-star wideouts Cade Cooper and Gary Burney Jr. committed in June.

Securing Sabb's commitment would be a massive win for Kiffin and company. It's hard to deny the pull Kiffin has in Baton Rouge, and he's utilized the resources to assemble an impressive future. It's part of the reason he took this job.

LSU sets high expectations every season, and the goal is to meet them. There are few programs under more pressure to deliver success out of the gate, but they have the roster to do so. Next, the goal is to secure the future and be a consistent SEC contender year in and year out.

They haven't been to the College Football Playoff since 2019, but make no mistake, Kiffin isn't messing around, and he's quickly building a winner in Baton Rouge.

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