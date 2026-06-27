Recapping 10 of Lane Kiffin's Most Impactful Moves at LSU This Offseason

After deciding to cross state lines last offseason to join SEC rival in Baton Rouge, LSU head football coach Lane Kiffin got straight to work in developing a new program under him.

His hire broke social media, but in the following months, Kiffin continued to make headlines through coaching staff and transfer portal additions and tactical program adjustments.

In no particular order, here are the 10 best moves that LSU has made since Kiffin was hired earlier this year.

Signing QB Sam Leavitt

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A roster renovation was one of Kiffin's top priorities, and after signing the No. 1 transfer quarterback, Sam Leavitt, his recruiting roll had high expectations.

The offensive leader, joining the Tigers after three seasons with the ASU Sundevils, was a highly sought-after recruit after throwing for 1,628 yards and 10 touchdowns in six games last season. He has lofty expectations for his upcoming performance this season, debuting a new LSU offense under Kiffin.

Signing OT Jordan Seaton

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) looks on before the game against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Continuing the offensive recruiting game, Kiffin kept up the top-ranked status, signing No. 1 offensive tackle Jordan Seaton out of Colorado. The talented prospect, entering his junior year, brings pro-level status to the Tigers' offensive line.

With two years of eligibility left, the five-star prospect has been recognized as an elite plug-and-play starter. Coming to LSU, his talents earned him a substantial NIL deal, making him the highest-paid offensive tackle in college football.

Signing S Ty Benefield

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Boise State Broncos safety Ty Benefield (0) attempts to make an interception against Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Omari Evans (5) during the first half in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Kiffin kept up with his transfer portal attack, adding the No. 2 safety in the transfer portal, Ty Benefield, out of Boise State. Benefield is projected to add major talent to LSU's already established defense.

He's one of the top standout players Kiffin was able to recruit this offseason. His talents have been recognized as the No. 6-ranked defender by ESPN, making him a major transfer portal win for the Tigers.

Signing Edge Princewill Umanmielen

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Princewill Umanmielen (1) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Also contributing to the top-tier talent on LSU's defense is a transfer portal addition, edge Princewill Umanmielen. He was ranked as the No. 1 edge in the transfer portal this offseason and the No. 5-ranked overall player.

Umanmielen, following coach Kiffin from Ole Miss, will be heavily utilized at the edge position as a feared opponent for offenses in front of him.

Signing WR Jayce Brown

Oct 4, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Jayce Brown (1) reacts after making a catch without his helmet against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Adding to the Tigers' wide receiver room, Kiffin added No. 3-ranked wide receiver Jayce Brown out of Kansas State. He also stood as the No. 10 overall player in this year's portal.

Joining a program that is well-known for its wide receiver talent, Brown is expected to contribute major talent this season, coming out of his final year with the Wildcats with 17.4 yards per reception.

Keeping Blake Baker

Following Brian Kelly's exit, LSU's defensive coordinator began to pick up buzz from multiple programs, offering Baker high-volume deals. Kiffin ultimately won him over, with a three-year, $9.3 million contract.

Baker not only helped LSU's defense surge into the top 20 rankings, but is also a huge recruiting anchor for recruits, helping secure No. 1 defensive tackle, Lamar Brown.

Bringing In Ole Miss Coaching Staff

Nov 8, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin walks the sideline during the fourth quarter against The Citadel Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

To complete his offensive staff, Kiffin hired his Offensive Coordinator, Charlie Weis Jr., Tight Ends Coach Joe Cox, and Receivers Coach George McDonald from Ole Miss.

Coming into his new position at LSU, it's important that Kiffin has some familiar faces to work with to continue the offensive strategies that the team saw success in at Ole Miss.

Hiring Ed Orgeron

Oct 23, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin (left) and LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron (right) shake hands after a game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

One of the most important coaching staff moves Kiffin made this offseason is adding former LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron to the program as the assistant to recruiting and defense.

If Baker, being in his third year with the program, can secure top-ranked recruits, the new - and some of the biggest - names at LSU, Lane Kiffin and Ed Orgeron will be able to keep up the top-ranked recruiting for the future of the program.

Changing the NIL Model

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Kiffin used his resources at his new school in more ways than forming a team; he also figured out a tactical way to keep the roster stable in the modern day of college football, with a new NIL model.

He essentially turned the program into operating as a mini-NFL, securing a $40 million roster budget. The idea is to hold high players accountable, while reserving high-school NIL funds strictly for elite prospects. That's why LSU has some of the highest players in the NCAA on their roster - and why they sit so high in the rankings.

Setting The Championship Expectation

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

And finally, Kiffin was able to shift the culture of LSU football by setting high expectations. This move may not have been a signature on a paper or a transfer portal announcement on X, but it still has its significance.

In appearing on former LSU legend Tyrann Mathieu's In The Bayou podcast, Kiffin made a promising guarantee that under him, the program will win a national championship.

Now, while that's every coach, players and program's dream, Kiffin makes this future goal seriously, defining his program approach around it. And with what he's been able to accomplish this offseason, a championship contender team is a high expectation, one that isn't highly doubted.

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