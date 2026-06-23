Is LSU a Serious Contender to Make The College Football Playoff?

There's no doubt that the LSU Tigers football program has been winning the offseason as they prepare for the 2026 season.

It's head coach Lane Kiffin's first season with the program, and so far, he and his coaching staff have been making all the right moves before they coach their first game. Kiffin was brought to Baton Rouge for the exact thing fans are seeing right now, and that's finding the best talent to play for this program.

But how will that translate in his first season coaching the program? Are the Tigers a serious threat to make the College Football Playoff this season? Some people seem to think so.

It's A New Day

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin, left, and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry greet each other at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Chris Low of On3 believes the Tigers are a serious contender to appear in the College Football Playoff this season. In a deep dive of the SEC, Low has listed the Tigers with the Texas A&M Aggies, Ole Miss Rebels, Oklahoma Sooners, and the Alabama Crimson Tide as serious contenders for spots in the CFP.

The potential of the Tigers being a major threat in Kiffin's first season as head coach is a possibility. However, are the expectations of being a national title contender too high for year one of the Kiffin era?

Things were not up to the standard of this program last season, but people shouldn't pretend there wasn't talent on this team. Players like linebacker Whit Weeks and running back Harlem Berry are going to be known by many fans this season. Sure, the Tigers are leaning on a lot of transfer portal talent in 2026. But that's okay when your portal class is the number one class in the country.

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Fans can no longer run away from the conversations about money in college sports, and not that they should. Prior to the start of NIL, those conversations were buried in the shadows, but now, everyone knows what is being spent on the programs they follow.

Kiffin's salary is going to be talked about during his entire tenure in Baton Rouge, especially if times are rough. So, what's the best way to quiet the talk of money? That's easy: Win. A CFP berth in his first season as head coach will have this fan base ready to go to war for Kiffin and his Tigers.

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