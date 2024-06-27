LSU Football: LSU Target, No. 2 Wide Receiver in America Sets Decision Date
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff continue turning up the heat for the No. 2 wide receiver in America, Kaliq Lockett, with a decision date now locked in.
Lockett will reveal a college decision on August 7th with LSU, Texas A&M, Florida State Texas and Alabama rounding out his finalists.
The five-star wideout officially visited all five programs this summer with the Crimson Tide surging down the stretch to lock in an official visit.
Now, the dust is beginning to settle with Lockett now solidifying his commitment plans with a handful of finalists.
LSU wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton has kept his foot on the gas for Lockett's services. The Tigers received the first official visit of the summer with Lockett joining five-stars DJ Pickett and Jaime Ffrench in Baton Rouge.
The trio of five-star prospects took in the scenes of Death Valley with LSU making movement in their recruiting process.
For Lockett, the coveted wideout is at the top of Hankton's 2025 Big Board with the program continuing its pursuit.
The No. 2 wide receiver in America reeled in 59 receptions for 1,299 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior this past season at Sachse High.
The Texas Longhorns are currently viewed as the leader for Lockett's services with the hometown program ramping up the push, but LSU will certainly continue swinging for the fences with Lockett at the top of their board.
"His ball skills are just unbelievable," Lockett's high school coach, Mark Behrens, told Texas Football. "He's always working to improve on them... Any time we needed something big, we tried to get it to him. And then he would go make the play."
Now, it's wait and see mode with a decision date locked in place with the Tigers, Longhorns, Aggies, Crimson Tide and Seminoles among his finalists.
