LSU Football Makes Major Move for Five-Star Texas Longhorns Wide Receiver Commit

New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal stole headlines last November after revealing a commitment to Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns.

Royal checks in as the No. 1 wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the Bayou Bengals now playing catch up after made his move to join the Longhorns' class last fall.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder has earned offers from the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Florida Gators, Texas Longhorns, Michigan Wolverines, Oregon Ducks, Florida State Seminoles, and Tennessee Volunteers, among several others, across the last few months.

But it's Sarkisian and Co. that hold the verbal commitment from Louisiana's No. 1 prospect.

During his sophomore campaign in 2024, Easton was a Catholic League All-District First-Team selection with more than 1,100 all-purpose yards for the Brother Martin Crusaders. He also logged double-digit touchdowns.

Fast forward to Royal's junior season in 2025 and he once again took America by storm after another year where he stuffed the stat sheet.

Lane Kiffin made his way down to New Orleans on Thursday to visit the No. 1 WR in America: Easton Royal.



The five-star prospect out of the Bayou State revealed a commitment to Texas last fall.



Now, Kiffin and Co. are putting a foot on the gas for the No. 1 WR in the 2027 class. pic.twitter.com/DZfQ7XvFlX — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 22, 2026

Royal finished his junior year with 53 receptions for 1,151 yards and 17 touchdowns with his track speed on full display - where he also thrives after finishing the 100-meter dash in 10.3 seconds last season.

Just days after Royal committed to Texas, Kiffin was introduced as the head coach of the LSU Tigers where he's already intensified his pursuit.

Last week, the LSU coaching staff checked in with Royal for a face-to-face meeting. Fast forward just days later and Kiffin has now had a visit with the No. 1 wideout in America after heading to his high school on Friday.

“The thing that fires me up is LSU is always knowing they produce good wide receivers so it’s a blessing to be wanted to be a part of that legacy,” Royal told Rivals.

“The thing that makes them a potential fit is the way the love to take 1-on-1 with their receivers.”

Now, all eyes are on Royal this year with the LSU Tigers looking to flip him away from the Texas Longhorns, but it's clear Sarkisian and Co. are keeping a foot on the gas after hosting Royal this weekend on a visit to the Lone Star State.

More LSU News:

Nick Saban Names LSU No. 1 Coaching Job in College Football Amid Lane Kiffin Move

Lane Kiffin Pulls Off Historic Feat in Landing Commitment From Princewill Umanmielen

One Underrated Transfer in LSU Football's No. 1 Ranked Portal Class Under Lane Kiffin

Join the Community: