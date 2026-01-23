LSU Football Eyeing No. 1 and No. 2 Rated Wide Receivers in Louisiana Amid Heavy Push

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin made his way down to New Orleans (La.) on Thursday to visit with multiple top targets in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle amid a critical stretch for the program.

Once Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge, the new shot-caller of the Tigers placed a primary focus on stacking the top talent in America on LSU's roster.

Fast forward to Thursday and Kiffin drove over to New Orleans to check-in with the No. 1 and No. 2 rated wideouts in Louisiana as he looks to build a wall around the state.

Easton Royal: No. 1 Wide Receiver in Louisiana

New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal received a visit from LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin on Thursday morning as the hometown program intensifies its pursuit.

Royal checks in as the No. 1 wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the Bayou Bengals playing catch up after he committed to the Texas Longhorns in November.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder has earned offers from the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Florida Gators, Texas Longhorns, Michigan Wolverines, Oregon Ducks, Florida State Seminoles, and Tennessee Volunteers, among several others, across the last few months.

But Steve Sarkisian and Co. have the verbal commitment from Louisiana's top prospect.

Lane Kiffin made his way down to New Orleans on Thursday to visit the No. 1 WR in America: Easton Royal.



The five-star prospect out of the Bayou State revealed a commitment to Texas last fall.



Now, Kiffin and Co. are putting a foot on the gas for the No. 1 WR in the 2027 class. pic.twitter.com/DZfQ7XvFlX — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 22, 2026

During his sophomore campaign in 2024, Easton was a Catholic League All-District First-Team selection with more than 1,100 all-purpose yards for the Brother Martin Crusaders. He also logged double-digit touchdowns.

Fast forward to Royal's junior season in 2025 and he once again took America by storm after another year where he stuffed the statsheet.

Royal finished his junior year with 53 receptions for 1,151 yards and 17 touchdowns with his track speed on full display - where he also thrives after finishing the 100-meter dash in 10.3 seconds last season.

Miguel Whitley: No. 2 Wide Receiver in Louisiana

New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine wide receiver Miguel Whitley has emerged as a priority target for the LSU Tigers with Kiffin checking in with the top pass-catcher on Thursday.

Whitley, the No. 2 rated wideout in Louisiana, has ascended into a a Top-50 prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs from coast-to-coast in pursuit.

The 6-foot, 170-pounder traveled across America last summer where he competed on the camp circuit at several SEC and Big Ten schools with offers galore coming in for the Louisiana native.

Whitley has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Ole Miss Rebels, Texas Longhorns, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and Nebraska Cornhuskers, among others, while emerging as a Top-5 prospect in The Boot.

Lane Kiffin visited with the No. 2 wide receiver in Louisiana on Thursday: Miguel Whitley.



LSU has now seen three of the Top-5 wideouts in the Bayou State today.



- Easton Royal: No. 1 WR

- Miguel Whitley: No. 2 WR

- Ray’Quan Williams: No. 4 WR



Kiffin continues putting in work. pic.twitter.com/lNHWpcc8YS — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 22, 2026

The four-star wideout has the hometown LSU Tigers as a school firmly in the mix with Kiffin's program piquing his interest after earning an offer last summer.

Now, Kiffin has made his way down to New Orleans (La.) on Thursday for a face-to-face visit with Whitley, he revealed via social media.

