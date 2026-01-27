LSU Football Makes Major Move for Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oklahoma Sooners DL Target

Pearland (Tex.) four-star defensive lineman Demarco Jenkins continues his rise as one of the top prospects in the Lone Star State after an impressive junior campaign in 2025.

Jenkins checks in as a Top-25 defensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs from coast-to-coast battling for his services after earning a myriad of offers across his prep career.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound Texas native has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oklahoma Sooners, and Texas Tech Red Raiders, among several others.

Now, the LSU coaching staff is beginning to prioritize the impressive defensive lineman with coordinator Blake Baker and edge rushers coach Kevin Peoples making the trip over the the Lone Star State this week.

Baker and Peoples went in-home for a visit with Jenkins as the program intensifies its push for the fast-rising prospect in the 2027 cycle.

Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies have turned up the heat for Jenkins, but with an in-home visit now wrapped up with the LSU Tigers, the staff in Baton Rouge will now look to get him over to campus this offseason prior to his senior campaign.

LSU has gone in-home with multiple prospects across the last 10 days with the coaching staff having a visit with a Top-10 prospect in North Carolina last week.

Charlotte (N.C.) four-star safety Davion Jones received a visit from the LSU Tigers coaching staff this week as the program continues its pursuit of the talented defensive back.

Jones, a consensus Top-10 prospect in North Carolina, flaunts an offer sheet with the Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, Florida State Seminoles, Clemson Tigers, and North Carolina Tar Heels, among others, in the mix.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pounder is fresh off of a big-time junior campaign where his offer list continued growing by the day with the LSU Tigers ultimately getting in the race for his services.

LSU will host multiple priority prospects this offseason as the new coaching staff in Baton Rouge prepares for a critical stretch to stack talent in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

