LSU Football and Ohio State Buckeyes Among Potential Landing Spots for Top-10 Wideout

New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine four-star wide receiver Miguel Whitley has narrowed his focus to five schools with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers among the top contenders for the prized pass-catcher.

Whitley, the No. 2 rated wideout in Louisiana, has ascended into a a Top-50 prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs from coast-to-coast in pursuit.

The 6-foot, 170-pounder traveled across America last summer where he competed on the camp circuit at several SEC and Big Ten schools with offers galore coming in for the Louisiana native.

Whitley has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Ole Miss Rebels, Texas Longhorns, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and Nebraska Cornhuskers, among others, while emerging as a Top-5 prospect in The Boot.

Now, the Top-10 pass-catcher in America is down to five schools with the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Ole Miss Rebels, Tennessee Volunteers, and Houston Cougars among his finalists, he told Rivals.

🚨NEWS🚨 Elite WR Miguel Whitley is down to Ohio State, LSU, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Houston, he tells Rivals‼️



Whitley ranks No. 46 NATL. (No. 7 WR) in the 2027 Rivals300.



Read: https://t.co/wpdCKHIGa5 pic.twitter.com/LvUVEikHpo — Rivals (@Rivals) January 26, 2026

The four-star wideout has the hometown LSU Tigers as a school firmly in the mix with Kiffin's program piquing his interest after earning an offer last summer.

Kiffin has made his way down to New Orleans (La.) last Thursday for a face-to-face visit with Whitley as the two continue developing a relationship amid staff changes in Baton Rouge.

The Bayou State star is fresh off a junior campaign where he reeled in 46 passes for 869 yards and 14 touchdowns - averaging 18.9 yards per reception - alongside a talented St. Augustine offense that reached the state title game in the Caesars SuperDome.

The Tennessee Volunteers have piqued Whitley's interest after a visit to Knoxville last offseason.

Courtesy of Miguel Whitley's Instagram.

“Tennessee definitely moved up in my rankings. Before the visit, they were already a strong contender, but being there in person and seeing how the coaches operate, how the players carry themselves, and just feeling the vibe on campus made me feel like home already," Whitley said.

Now, all eyes are on Whitley's process as Kiffin and the LSU Tigers battle to keep the No. 2 rated wide receiver in Louisiana home in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

More LSU News:

Nick Saban Names LSU No. 1 Coaching Job in College Football Amid Lane Kiffin Move

Lane Kiffin Pulls Off Historic Feat in Landing Commitment From Princewill Umanmielen

One Underrated Transfer in LSU Football's No. 1 Ranked Portal Class Under Lane Kiffin

Join the Community: