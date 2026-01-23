LSU Football Ramps Up Pursuit of North Carolina Top-10 Safety With In-Person Visit

Charlotte (N.C.) four-star safety Davion Jones received a visit from the LSU Tigers coaching staff this week as the program continues its pursuit of the talented defensive back.

Jones, a consensus Top-10 prospect in North Carolina, flaunts an offer sheet with the Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, Florida State Seminoles, Clemson Tigers, and North Carolina Tar Heels, among others, in the mix.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pounder is fresh off of a big-time junior campaign where his offer list continued growing by the day with the LSU Tigers ultimately getting in the race for his services.

What makes Jones such a highly-touted defensive back in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle?

"Playmaking safety that could play over the top or underneath. Not only tested in the upper percentile spring before junior year, but captured a bronze medal in 100-meter dash at North Carolina 3A state meet as a sophomore," 247Sports wrote. "Quick to get on his horse and to the football, whether that be in zone coverage or run support.

"Spirited as an open-field tackler with his sound technique and will lower his shoulder to deliver a blow when the opportunity presents itself. Fluid enough to handle man-coverage responsibilities from an overhang posting and is quick to break on a pass, hence the ball production (17 PBUs and 8 INTs in 21 varsity games).

"Embraces the idea of contributing on special teams with his physicality. Should be viewed as a potential impact defender for a College Football Playoff contender that can fit into a variety of different schemes with his speed, tackling prowess and overall field vision."

Now, the LSU Tigers are intensifying their pursuit after defensive coordinator Blake Baker and secondary coach Corey Raymond made the trip over to North Carolina for face time with the elite defensive back.

For Jones, the talented safety has quickly emerged as a key target for the LSU defensive staff as Raymond and Co. make their presence felt.

