LSU Football Emerging as Potential Landing Spot for No. 1 Cornerback in America

Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson received a visit from the LSU Tigers coaching staff on Thursday with the program intensifying its pursuit for his services.

Dobson, the No. 1 rated cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has emerged as a household name with a myriad of programs entering the race for his services.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound South Carolina native has reeled in offers from the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, North Carolina Tar Heels, and Florida State Seminoles, among several others, across his prep career.

But Dobson recently shifted his focus to 12 schools after revealing his finalists in September with the Bayou Bengals making the cut.

The LSU Tigers sit alongside Ohio State, Notre Dame, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida State, Texas Tech, Penn State, Clemson, Texas A&M, South Carolina and Oklahoma as the contenders in his process.

Now, LSU is intensifying its pursuit for Dobson with defensive coordinator Blake Baker and secondary coach Corey Raymond flying out to North Carolina this week to visit with Dobson.

The #LSU staff checked in with the No. 1 cornerback in America on Thursday: Joshua Dobson.



Tigers defensive coordinator Blake Baker + secondary coach Corey Raymond made the trip to North Carolina to see the 5-star.



LSU continues battling for the Top-5 prospect in the country. pic.twitter.com/z8QZV1KVK2 — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 23, 2026

Dobson comes in as a top-five overall prospect in his class with the LSU Tigers once again going national at the cornerback position.

We've seen Raymond be successful on the recruiting scene when it comes to branching outside of Louisiana ever since making his return to the Bayou State.

During the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, Raymond went into Florida and stole DJ Pickett, the No. 1 cornerback in America, from the likes of Miami and Florida. The youngster is now in Baton Rouge where he made an instant impact as a true freshman.

Raymond also landed a Top-10 cornerback in America - Havon Finney Jr. - in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle as his crown jewel at the position.

Now, the savvy recruiter is shifting focus to Dobson where the LSU Tigers are battling for the talented defensive back with a myriad of schools in the mix for his services.

LSU will look to get Dobson back to Baton Rouge on a visit in the coming months after hosting him for a game day visit last fall to campus.

